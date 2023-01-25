The winter meeting of the Solomons Civic Association was held Monday night at the historic Solomons United Methodist Church’s local mission center.
In addition to discussing several topics, including utilities and a planned winter cleanup of Riverwalk Gardens, association members heard from Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox (R).
The new sheriff was introduced to members by Ted Haynie, SCA board president, who noted he has known Cox for many years as the new sheriff used to play sports with his son.
Cox told the gathering that he is working to get the OK from state highway officials to put license plate readers on the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge. The sheriff stated the readers have worked well in other areas of the county. Observing that some of the lawbreakers who come to the Solomons area are from St. Mary’s County, the readers would aid investigators in locating the vehicles of perpetrators.
Some other technology being touted by the sheriff’s office is “Neighbors by Ring.” This is a free app that aids residents in staying in touch with neighborhood incidents.
According to its website, Neighbors by Ring states anyone who downloads the free app will get “real-time crime and safety alerts from your neighbors and public safety agencies.”
“It’s pretty useful,” said Sgt. William Rector, who was part of the sheriff’s office team in attendance. Rector said those who have the app on their phones have aided investigators in solving some vehicle theft crimes.
“We have had some break-ins,” Haynie said.
In addition to fighting crime, the “Neighbors by Ring” app has also been touted by various communities, homeowners associations and law enforcement agencies as a useful aid in locating missing persons and lost pets, as well as communication during natural disasters.
During the summer of 2020 the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office ended its affiliation with Everbridge’s National Information Exchange for Law Enforcement, known as NIXLE.
The switch to the current sheriff’s office app occurred just prior to Tropical Storm Isaias. The app received several downloads during the damaging storm.
Anyone interested in learning more about Neighbors by Ring’s free app should go to ring.com.
Cox also encouraged members of the association to consider starting a Neighborhood Watch program.
The next meeting of the Solomons Civic Association will be held in April.