Sheriff Cox addresses Solomons Civic Association

Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox (R), left, addresses the Solomons Civic Association's winter meeting after being introduced by association president Ted Haynie.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

The winter meeting of the Solomons Civic Association was held Monday night at the historic Solomons United Methodist Church’s local mission center.

In addition to discussing several topics, including utilities and a planned winter cleanup of Riverwalk Gardens, association members heard from Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox (R).


