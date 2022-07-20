With the combined tallies of early voting and figures from all but one precinct, Ricky Cox held a commanding lead in the Republican primary for Calvert County sheriff. Cox, a captain in the department, had garnered over 3,400 votes to lead sheriff's office Col. Dave McDowell by over 1,100 votes.
The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Vaughn “Jay” Johnson, a sheriff’s office corporal, in the November general election.
The winner will succeed incumbent Sheriff Mike Evans (R), who announced early last year he would not be seeking a sixth four-year term.
Trailing Cox and McDowell in the Republican primary were retired department sergeant Craig Kontra, who was making his third run for sheriff (21.26%) and Mike Wilson, the current Maryland Capitol Police chief.
Cox had not returned calls seeking comment by press time.
Southern Maryland News spoke with McDowell, who conceded Cox’s votes might be insurmountable.
“I thank the people who were with me from day one,” said McDowell. “I can’t put a value on that. No matter what my position is with Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, I’ll continue to give a 100% commitment to the people of Calvert County. I’m still the assistant sheriff and I’ll carry out my duties and whoever the next sheriff is will have my full support.”
“Surprised,” was how Kontra described his reaction to the primary results. “I want to thank everybody who helped me, supported me and came to my fundraisers. The cards just didn’t fall in our favor.”