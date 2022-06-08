A Lothian woman was killed Friday night, June 3, in a single-vehicle crash in Chesapeake Beach, Calvert County authorities reported.
Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to Breezy Point Road in the area of Blue Heron Drive where the crash occurred.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, a preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Breezy Point Road approaching South Blue Heron Drive when it struck a tree and rolled over partially ejecting the operator from the vehicle. The Nissan was driven by Michelle Lee Beach-Twigg, 47, who was the sole occupant.
The sheriff's office originally reported the woman was from Lexington Park, based on driver's license records, but an obituary lists her hometown as Lothian in Anne Arundel County.
The sheriff’s office reported life saving measures were administered by responders on the scene. Beach-Twigg was transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
The investigation by the sheriff’s office’s crash reconstruction team is continuing. The Maryland State Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore is conducting an autopsy.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to it is asked to contact Deputy Jeffrey Hardesty at 410-535-2800 or via email at Jeffrey.Hardesty@calvertcountymd.gov
According to Rausch Funeral Home, Beach-Twigg was a Northern High School graduate who is survived by six children and four grandchildren. Services for Beach-Twigg will be held June 13 at Rausch's Owings funeral home, followed by burial at Washington National Cemetery and a gathering at the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department.
Death investigation underway
In a separate incident, the Calvert sheriff’s office reported late Tuesday afternoon that a 50-year-old area woman who had been reported missing was found dead. She is identified as Denise Diane D'Angelo. Investigators reported she was last seen in the Chesapeake Beach area.
A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said D'Angelo's body was located in a wooded area off the Chesapeake Beach Railway Trail by the sheriff's office's K-9 team, with assistance from the Calvert K-9 Search Team.
“There are no signs of foul play,” a sheriff’s report states. “This investigation is ongoing.”