A mid-afternoon motor vehicle crash Wednesday in Prince Frederick resulted in the temporary closure of the Route 2/4 – Route 231 intersection. Police advised motorists to use alternate routes such as Prince Frederick Boulevard and German Chapel Road while responders were at the scene. In addition to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police, personnel from the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department and Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad responded to the scene.
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY