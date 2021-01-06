Firefighters from Calvert and St. Mary's counties were dispatched around noon to a small building fire at the Navy Recreation Center in Solomons.
According to a report from the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, first arriving units from Solomons reported smoke showing from the structure.
"The fire was knocked within minutes and command operated with Solomons, Hollywood, St. Leonard and Bay District," the report stated.
No injuries were reported.
Personnel from Naval District Washington Patuxent River are handling the investigation.