An apparently despondent man was rescued last week from a marsh area in Chesapeake Beach after being spotted by someone walking on the Chesapeake Beach Railway Trail.
According to a report posted by the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Calvert County Emergency Communications Center dispatched the fire department and sheriff’s office on Wednesday, April 20, sometime after 1 p.m. after receiving a report of a person in distress. Maryland Natural Resources Police were also sent to the scene.
“A foot search along the trail was initiated along with a launch of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office drone,” the report stated. “The foot search did not turn up any sign of the individual, however, the drone located a person in the marsh lying face down.”
“He basically told us he went to the marsh to die,” sheriff’s office Lt. Joe Hollinger told the mayor and town council of Chesapeake Beach during the municipality’s April meeting the following day. Hollinger said investigators determined the male was dealing with personal issues.
“It was a very fortunate situation that somebody saw him out there,” the lieutenant said, adding the man nearly developed hypothermia.
North Beach personnel got the man out of the marsh and transported him to shore via a Zodiac inflatable rescue boat.
Police stated the rescued man was covered in mud. After being decontaminated and assessed by paramedics, the man was transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center for evaluation.
In a statement issued last week, town officials said, “The immediate response and use of additional tools to include a drone were impressive.”