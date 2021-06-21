The first in the Calvert County Historical Society's series of summer concerts was held June 17.
"Music on the Porch at Linden" is a 90-minute concert free and open to the public at the historic Prince Frederick farmstead, which also serves as the historic society's headquarters.
The Calvert Dance Band, a 16-piece ensemble playing tunes from the Big Band Era, performed for attendees. Subsequent shows will feature New Orleans jazz with Zachary Smith and the Dixie Power Trio (July 15), classic country, rock and roll oldies by Country Memories Band (Aug. 19), and a Sunday afternoon performance of bluegrass and country by Riverside South Band (Oct. 10). Food is sold during the concert and overflow parking is available at Trinity Church.
There are no rain dates for any of the shows. For more information, go to www.calverthistory.org.