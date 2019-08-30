The College of Southern Maryland recently announced that associate vice president of academic affairs Mitchell Levy has been appointed editor of an international student affairs association publication.
Levy will oversee “Synergy,” a professional development newsletter published by the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators Student Affairs Partnering with the Academic Affairs Knowledge Community.
“As editor, my primary goal is to increase the breadth and quality of submissions to ‘Synergy,’” Levy said in a press release, “and advance best practice research with respect to promoting effective alliances between academic and student affairs administrators in support of student and institutional success.”
Levy has been involved with the NASPA for 11 years.
The association works toward the advancement, health and sustainability of the student affairs profession through programs, experiences and services that cultivate student learning and success in concert with the mission of its colleges and universities.
Established in 1918 and founded in 1919, NASPA is comprised of more than 15,000 members in all 50 states, 25 countries and eight U.S. territories.
“I have enjoyed the opportunity to collaborate with national and international colleagues engaged in innovative research promoting student success via systemic collaboration,” Levy said regarding his association with the group.
In addition to his new position with NASPA, Levy has been re-appointed to the editorial review board of the Journal of Behavioral Intervention Teams, “J-BIT.”
He was first appointed to that board in 2013.
“J-BIT” is an annual, peer-reviewed academic journal published by the National Behavioral Intervention Team Association.
The publication is a multi-disciplinary journal intended to encourage academic research and scholarship regarding the function, design, operation and assessment of campus behavioral intervention teams and crisis management initiatives.
“Given that the journal is dedicated to advancing the field of crisis prevention and management, I appreciate the opportunity to review the latest research and contribute to best practices,” Levy said.
Levy joined College of Southern Maryland in March 2019 with more than 36 years of experience in higher education.
Previous to the College of Southern Maryland, he had worked within academic and student affairs at five community colleges and Hispanic serving institutions, including Atlantic Cape Community College in New Jersey and New York state-based LaGuardia Community College, Long Island University and Suffolk County Community College.
As a full professor for Fordham University in New York and associate professor for Long Island University, Levy presented nearly 100 graduate courses in mental health and school counseling and more than 40 undergraduate psychology courses.
He has also chaired student success courses and bridge programs.
Levy has published numerous articles, chapters, case studies and books addressing emerging issues in higher education.
He has a doctorate in counseling psychology and human systems from Florida State University and earned his masters degree in education and a bachelors degree in psychology and sociology from Boston University in Massachusetts.