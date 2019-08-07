The College of Southern Maryland’s Small Business Development Center has yet another star on its team after business consultant Wynne Briscoe was recently named State Star as Maryland’s SBDC business consultant of the year at the America’s Small Business Development Centers conference.
Since joining the SBDC network in November 2016, Briscoe has made significant contributions to the Southern Maryland region and throughout the state.
“Her commitment to the growth, vitality and economic prosperity of Maryland’s entrepreneurs and existing business owners goes far beyond her efforts as a SBDC consultant, and contribute greatly to our reputation as an expert service provider,” CSM SBDC Director and Interim Vice President of Continuing Education and Workforce Development Ellen Flowers-Field said in a press release.
Briscoe’s contributions include leading the region’s first manufacturers and makers networking event and roundtable, providing entrepreneurial resources and information to new and existing clients and frequently participating on panels, and think tanks that engage the Southern Maryland Innovation & Technology initiative.
Briscoe also serves as chairwoman of the St. Mary’s County Economic Development Commission and the NAACP Economic Development Committee, and is the ambassador for the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce.
Briscoe has personally helped more than 200 (41 percent) of the existing SBDC clients receiving consulting services in Southern Maryland.
“She consistently provides a comprehensive, high level of service that have resulted in growth and sustainability for the businesses she serves,” Flowers-Field said. “Wynne has notably gone above and beyond in many circumstances to assist business owners in resolving barriers to operations, up to and including facilitating discussions with county planning and zoning offices to mitigate requirements related to licensing and being a vocal advocate for transparency in government regarding business licensing and operating processes. Her efforts are making significant impact on the ability of our region’s businesses to grow, thrive, create jobs and support our tax base.”
Criteria to win the State Star Award include showing a strong commitment to small business success, making significant contributions to the state SBDC program and being an exemplary performer.
