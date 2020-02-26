Visitors to the Calvert Marine Museum on the evening of Feb. 21 were treated to a history lesson about how tobacco impacted Virginia and Maryland.
Museum curator Mark Wilkins spoke to a crowd of 58 about the product that King James I of England initially discouraged, but then taxed for the benefit of the royal family.
Christopher Columbus discovered tobacco smoking during a visit to Cuba in 1492, Wilkins said.
By 1612, John Rolfe was experimenting and growing tobacco in Virginia. By 1619, Virginia was exporting tobacco and some sassafras. Virginia and Maryland began exporting large quantities of tobacco in the 1620s.
The advantages of tobacco included it being more valuable in weight than grain and requiring less acreage than grain. It was small in volume but high in value, Wilkins said. It was labor-intensive, however, which led to the use of slaves.
A man in the audience noted that the first black people who came to the American colonies were indentured servants who were turned into slaves by plantation owners.
By the census of 1790, Virginia and Maryland had 395,663 blacks, which represented 57% of all of the slaves in the U.S., Wilkins said. He noted that cigarettes were invented in 1830 in France and that by 1862 the first federal tobacco tax helped finance the Civil War.
One participant noted that the Maryland brand of cigarettes was sold to France and Switzerland. Wilkins said that was because of the glut of tobacco in England.
Someone asked if tobacco is still grown locally today. A woman said that some is grown in St. Mary’s County, including by the Amish, who would not take government subsidies not to produce it because of their religious beliefs.
A man noted that the cost of labor killed most tobacco production.
At the end of the lecture, attendees were shown a couple of hogsheads, or wooden barrels, that were used to ship tobacco.
The next Maryland in the Age of Sail lecture is set for March 5 when the topic will be “The Watery Highway: Chesapeake Bay.” Twitter: @CalRecCALEB