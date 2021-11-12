Daniel D. Curry’s tenure as Calvert County’s superintendent of public schools will conclude at the end of the 2021-2022 year.
Curry made the public announcement of his intention to retire at the Calvert board of education’s Nov. 11 meeting. His retirement will coincide with the conclusion of his current four-year contract. He was appointed superintendent prior to the start of the 2014-2015 school year.
Noting that by June 30, 2022, he will have spent 48 years in education and “34 as a superintendent,” Curry added. “It’s time to try something new.”
Curry stated he notified the school board of his decision back in September.
“I wanted them to have plenty of time to do a proper search for the superintendent,” Curry said.
Inez Claggett, school board president, followed Curry’s announcement by thanking him for his “seven, almost eight years of dedicated service.”
Claggett announced the board of education is now involved in the “active recruitment for an independent firm that specializes in education executive leadership to assist in finding a replacement.”
She added the six- to seven-month process will seek “stakeholder input” with a “goal to retain the services of an exceptionally skilled leader.”
Curry, a native of Fairmont, W.V., served as superintendent of three counties in his home state for 15 years. Prior to coming to Calvert, he spent 11 years as superintendent of the Lake Forest School District in Felton, Del.
Curry and his wife, Jacque, currently reside in Lusby.
According to contact information on the school system’s website, Curry is paid an annual base salary of $205,000 with benefits.
In 2020, Maryland’s association of school superintendents named Curry the state’s superintendent of the year.
Claggett said the BOE’s goal is to have Curry’s successor named by next July 1.