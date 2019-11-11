The Public School Superintendents’ Association of Maryland named Calvert County Public Schools’ Daniel Curry as the 2020 Maryland Superintendent of the Year at the annual Maryland Negotiating Service Awards Banquet held Oct. 31 in Ocean City.
A committee of his peers selected Curry, who will go on to represent Maryland in the 2020 National Superintendent of the Year program.
“I am honored to be chosen to represent the hard-working superintendents of Maryland’s public schools, whose only mission is to find ways for all of our students to become everything they can be,” Curry said in a news release. “Calvert County is the hidden gem of southern Maryland, with hard-working teachers, principals and support staff who manage to get outstanding effort, and, therefore, outstanding accomplishments from their students. We are also fortunate to have a community where the board of education and the board of county commissioners communicate regularly to support each other to sustain Calvert County as a place where people move so their children can go to school there.”
“Maryland is a very diverse state, and, when Dr. Curry arrived in 2014, he jumped right in and got to work collaborating with all of the 24 local school systems,” PSSAM president Karen Couch said. “He is a consensus builder, and we know he will represent Maryland exceptionally at the national level.”
Calvert has been a high achieving district for many years, but achievement gaps still exist, though Curry has introduced many innovative programs to help lessen these gaps, including the learning-focused framework, which focuses on aligning curriculum and instruction through purposeful and intentional planning and practices to reach all learners. Curry also brought Calvert Basics, a franchise of the Boston Basics, to the county. The program recognizes that 80% of brain growth happens in the first three years and reaches out to families before children enter school.
To advance learning through technology, Curry worked to help develop the Future Ready Plan, which provides a vision, goals, and objectives to move the system toward a true integration of technology into daily instruction.
“During [Daniel] Curry’s tenure as superintendent, he has implemented an impressive number of new initiatives that will move our school system forward. We are appreciative of his depth of experience and his willingness to give freely of himself to our school system and within the community.”
Under Curry’s leadership, promoting equity has been a major priority. In 2016, he hired a Supervisor of Equity and School Improvement, and they created a five-year Equity Plan, which is among the first of its kind in the state.
The plan outlines the goals, objectives, strategies, measures of success, and associated costs of promoting and instituting equity across the system.
Another challenge to equity is the use of biased language, and to address this, Curry initiated the use of “Speak Up in School,” a guide designed to give educators and students the skills and confidence to speak up against biased or hateful language.
Teacher recruitment and staff retention plague many school systems, and upon his arrival in 2014, Curry recognized that experienced staff were up to four steps behind their peers due to other financial strains in the school district, and he worked with county commissioners to address that the loss of salary.
The county leadership was hesitant to commit to additional funding, but Curry was a dogged advocate. Eventually, the commissioners agreed to a four-year funding formula that would provide annual increases in funding, as well as a yearly multiplier.
“He certainly deserves it,” Board of Education vice president William J. Phalen said. “There is no doubt the job of superintendent is the most demanding and difficult in any school system. Superintendents must be a master of many occupations, including budget, personnel, construction, communication, public relations, etc. [And Daniel] Curry does a masterful job at all of these and more. I can’t think of anyone you could select that would be a better choice.”
Curry has also been an active member of the community.
“The board has collectively noted that he has been substantially engaged in various endeavors with large community organizations,” said Thomas V. “Tim” Hutchins, the president of the Calvert Commissioners. “Dan’s community engagement has also reached out in support of the Calvert Hospice program; as a member of a barbershop quartet, he has contributed greatly to the mission of this noble cause.”
Originally from Fairmont, W.V., Curry served there as superintendent of three counties for 15 years. He spent another 11 years as Superintendent of Schools for the Lake Forest School District in Felton, Del. f rom 2003-2014, and has been with Calvert County Public Schools since 2014.