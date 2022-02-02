Calvert’s public schools' superintendent Daniel D. Curry presented his last budget to the school board and the public Thursday evening, Jan. 27.
Curry called the ongoing budget crafting “a long process,” with work starting in October. The board of education is due to finalize the budget in late March, and once it’s incorporated into the county government’s budget, will become final in June.
The fiscal 2023 budget will take effect July 1, coinciding with Curry’s departure. Back on Nov. 11, the superintendent announced his intention to step down when his current four-year contract expires.
The general fund fiscal 2023 budget Curry unveiled at the meeting totals $246.4 million. The superintendent stated Calvert is anticipating an $11 million increase in state funding and local school officials will request a $9.1 million boost in funding from the county.
Curry stated that as of December, there were 15,220 students enrolled systemwide, an increase of about 300 from the previous December. A 2020 dip in enrollment was blamed on the impact COVID-19 had on public education.
“We thought things were going to be more normal this year,” said Curry, adding “that didn’t quite happen.”
The superintendent commended all system employees, especially teachers, for responding to the challenges the coronavirus is posing to local public schools.
“They are resilient,” he said of the teachers.
The proposed budget contains a 1% cost of living adjustment and an additional step increase in pay for teachers. While there is added money budgeted for salaries ($2.5 million plus $1.4 million for special education), Curry said his operating plan has “no new positions” for next school year.
“I’m disappointed we don’t have room for some of the positions,” board member Dawn Balinski stated.
“I’m disheartened by the budget but I understand dollars don’t grow on trees,” said school board vice president Inez Claggett.
Among the increase Curry’s proposed budget does include is an additional $3.9 million for transportation costs. The superintendent said this was being budgeted in response to the pact forged by school administrators and bus drivers during partial work stoppages last fall.
Mention of added funding for athletic field maintenance prompted a question from the school board's student member Hayden Kelly, who asked about specifics. Curry explained the budget calls for the grading, crowning and reseeding of all four county high school football fields.
In an email to Southern Maryland News Friday, Curry confirmed that installation of turf fields are not in the current plans.
“There is nothing in our budget for turf fields,” Curry stated.
Beyond the fiscal 2023 budget looms the Kirwan Commission’s Blueprint for Maryland’s Future mandate calling for significant teacher raises.
For information purposes, Curry pointed out that Calvert rates in the top five Maryland counties for annual starting teacher’s salary — No. 4 at $50,500. Salaries for a teacher with a master's degree, Step 10 is $69,678, and master's maximum is $100,253.
During public comment, Melissa M. Goshorn, who along with Wilson Parran was appointed to Calvert’s Blueprint implementation panel Jan. 25, indicated the expectations for even higher teacher salaries, a 10% increase by July 2026, needed to be rethought.
“I hope we’re pushing back on the state on this 10%,” said Goshorn, adding that to “throw money” at education wouldn’t improve the quality.
“Our system is not going to get better,” Goshorn declared. “We are a tax-funded system.”
The written comment period for Curry’s proposed budget began on Friday, Jan. 28, and will continue through March 24. A copy of the superintendent’s proposed budget is expected to be available on the school system's website soon.