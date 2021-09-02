An Owings man who was riding a bicycle in Huntingtown late Wednesday afternoon remains in critical condition in a Washington, D.C., area hospital after he was struck by a vehicle.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office identified the cyclist as Marius Jonathan Wilkerson, 61.
According to reports from sheriff’s office’s patrol bureau and crash reconstruction team, the incident happened on Route 2/4 in the area of Lorins Drive.
Investigators reported a 2007 Nissan Versa was traveling southbound on Route 2/4 as Wilkerson’s bicycle was traveling on the shoulder in the same area.
“The operator of the bicycle, for unknown reason, swerved from the shoulder into the travel portion of Route 2/4, failing to yield the right of way to the Nissan,” the sheriff’s office report stated. “The driver of the Nissan attempted to avoid striking Wilkerson, but was unable to do so.
Wilkerson was transported to CalvertHealth and later transported to MedStar. The driver of the Nissan was uninjured and remained on the scene.
“Wilkerson’s failure to yield the right of way, due to an unsafe lane change appears to be the contributing factor to this collision,” the report stated.
Anyone with information about this collision or events leading up to this incident is asked to contact Sgt. T.S. Phelps of the Crash Reconstruction Team at 410-535-2800 or via email: Thomas.Phelps@calvertcountymd.gov.