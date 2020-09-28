An Anne Arundel County man is dead as a result of a crash Sunday night in Owings, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported. Investigators said the man had been traveling on a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the area of Route 260 and Mount Harmony Road and was ejected when the bike struck a guardrail.
The incident occurred sometime around 8:45 p.m.
According to a press release, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and located the motorcycle laying on its side in the westbound lane of Route 260.
“Preliminary investigation revealed the operator of the motorcycle was driving westbound on Route 260,” the press release stated. “The operator of the motorcycle has been identified as Paul Nicholas Conner Jr., 45, of Friendship. Conner was pronounced deceased on the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. At this time, speed, driver error and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors to this collision.”
The crash remains under the investigation by Cpl. Vladimir Bortchevsky of Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Bortchevsky at vlad.bortchevsky@calvertcountymd.gov or by calling 410-535-2800.
Conner is the seventh person to die on a Calvert County road in 2020.
MARTY MADDEN