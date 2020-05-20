Cyclist seriously injured in collision

A collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck backing out of a private driveway Saturday afternoon resulted in serious injuries to the cyclist, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Investigators said the incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Stoakley Road near Barstow Road in Prince Frederick.
The motorcyclist, identified as Austin Russell Aley, 22, of Prince Frederick, was transported to Baltimore Shock Trauma.
According to the sheriff’s office, Aley was traveling west on Stoakley Road on a 2012 Yamaha when a Nissan pickup truck operated by a 25-year-old Prince Frederick woman backed out of a driveway and onto Stoakley Road.
Investigators said the motorcycle “struck the front passenger side of the pickup truck. Aley was ejected from the motorcycle and struck a tree. According to witnesses and scene evidence, the motorcycle was traveling at an excessive speed and [that] appears to be a contributing factor to this collision.”
The driver of the Nissan was not injured. According to the sheriff’s office, the road where the crash occurred was closed for over two hours for medical response and investigation.
Sgt. Thomas S. Phelps of the sheriff’s office’s Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting an investigation of the incident. Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is asked to contact Phelps at 410-535-2800 or by email at Thomas.Phelps@calvertcountymd.gov.
MARTY MADDEN