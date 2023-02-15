An off-duty Washington, D.C., police officer is now behind bars in Anne Arundel County after entering two guilty pleas for negligent manslaughter with an automobile.
The fatal crash occurred nearly two years ago in Anne Arundel County near the Calvert County line.
Defendant Austin Kirk Smith, 27, of College Park entered the pleas Jan. 31 in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court before Judge Stacy W. McCormack. He was taken into custody after the hearing and his being held without bond.
According to Anne Arundel County Police Department investigators, Smith was the at-fault driver in a two-vehicle collision that occurred May 27, 2021, at the Route 4 and Lower Pindell Road intersection in Lothian. Smith was driving a Dodge Charger “at a high rate of speed,” according to Cpl. J. Hall, when it collided with a Chevrolet Equinox, which was attempting to get on Route 4.
The occupants of the Chevrolet, Nicholas Raymond Harris, 21, of Lothian and Leah Mae Foster, 23, of Chesapeake Beach, were both ejected from the vehicle and died. Both were graduates of Northern High School.
After being indicted last year, the Metropolitan Police Department placed Smith on administrative leave. An email requesting information on Smith’s current status with the agency following his guilty pleas and incarceration had not received a response by press time.
Smith was represented at the hearing by attorney Barrett Ryan Schultz. Prosecution of the case is being handled by Carolynn Flowers Grammas of the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office.