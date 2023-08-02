Anthony Hill

Hill

 CALVERT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A 23-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon at a Prince Frederick subdivision and a 28-year-old Washington, D.C., man is in custody charged with his killing.

According to court documents filed by Calvert County Sheriff's Office Detective Joshua Buck, the victim, Dakarai Nivek Milburn of Prince Frederick, was found on Mint Court "lying on his back with what appeared to a gunshot wound to his chest."


  

