A 23-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon at a Prince Frederick subdivision and a 28-year-old Washington, D.C., man is in custody charged with his killing.
According to court documents filed by Calvert County Sheriff's Office Detective Joshua Buck, the victim, Dakarai Nivek Milburn of Prince Frederick, was found on Mint Court "lying on his back with what appeared to a gunshot wound to his chest."
Despite responders' efforts to save him, Milburn was pronounced dead.
Noticing a nearby residence had a doorbell camera, Buck said he knocked on the door. A man identified as Anthony Hill answered the knock.
"I asked Anthony what happened here today," Buck stated in court papers. "He stated, 'I shot him. I didn't have a choice. i asked him to go away.'"
According to the defendant's account, the two men got into an argument and Milburn was warned by Hill to leave him alone.
When Milburn failed to comply, Hill went into the house and retrieved a handgun, according to Hill's account. When he came out, Hill stated he saw Milburn brandishing a knife and became concerned for his safety and those inside the house.
According to Buck, Hill claimed "his intent was to scare Dakari by walking toward him in hopes of him leaving the area."
Realizing this tactic wasn't working, Hill said he raised the gun and shot a single round into Milburn's chest.
Buck subsequently learned Hill is prohibited from owning and carrying a gun due to a previous felony conviction.
According to Buck, Hill told investigators after the shooting he ran back into the house, of which his daughter's mother is a resident, called her and told her what had happened. She told Hill "she was going to call 911."
The defendant told investigators he then walked back outside and stood over Milburn "as he was slowly dying," court documents stated.
Hill told investigators Milburn "made some comment about his mother and then asked him, "Don't finish me off. Don't let me die."
Hill stated during the police interview that he leaned down and took Milburn's cellphone from his hand and walked back into the home.
Hill told investigators he became "anxious," broke the cellphone and placed it and the handgun in a kitchen trash can.
It was also confirmed by investigators that the incident may have had witnesses who may have videoed portions of what had occurred.
At least one image confirmed that Hill changed his shirt after the incident, according to the charging documents. The defendant told Buck he had done this "in an attempt to alter his appearance," the detective stated in court papers.
The incident prompted a large police presence Tuesday afternoon in the Yardley Hills subdivision. Traffic on Route 231 was, at times, at a standstill, as law enforcement limited motorists' access to the neighborhood.
Calvert authorities have charged Hill with first- and second-degree murder, firearm possession with a felony conviction, assault and numerous weapons violations.
Hill was in custody as of Wednesday awaiting a Thursday morning bond review in district court.