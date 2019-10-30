The 1950s sock hop was going just great, but a death on the dance floor turned the doo-wop into a disaster Community Mediation Center of Calvert County holds “A Dance With Death: A 1950s Sock Hop Gone Sour” murder-mystery dinner theater 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Running Hare Vineyard.
This will be the organization’s fourth murder-mystery fundraiser since 2016. “We wanted a fundraiser that hadn’t been done before in Calvert that would be new and different,” said Community Mediation Center of Calvert County’s Sheri Tardio. “We thought it was a little ironic that a mediation center would be putting on a murder mystery, but we thought it would be a fun thing to do. And they’ve been very successful. People said they’d come to another one, so we figured, ‘Hey, we’ll do it again.’”
Previous themes included a Roaring ‘20s mafia-style mystery last year, and a Mardi Gras-themed crime caper in 2017.
The evening will include a 1950s themed homestyle buffet dinner by Owings-based Maryland Country Caterers that will include stuffed meatloaf, chicken pot pie and mashed potatoes. Dessert will consist of upside-down pineapple cake and a sundae bar.
“These [fundraisers] are extremely important,” said Tardio, who added the Community Mediation Center of Calvert County receives a grant from the Maryland Judiciary Center, but one condition is the organization has to raise a percentage of matching funds.
Tardio said the Community Mediation Center of Calvert County, which often flies under people’s radar, is a valuable resource for the community.
“You don’t need to wait until the conflict is huge or you have the courts and the police involved,” said Tardio, who added the service is free for county residents. “It’s never too soon to set up a mediation. We hear, ‘Well, the problem’s not that big yet,’ but that’s the time to do it.”
Community Mediation Center of Calvert County will hold its murder-mystery dinner theater at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Running Hare Vineyard, 150 Adelina Road in Prince Frederick. Tickets cost $60, and proceeds benefit Community Mediation Center of Calvert County.
For more information or to buy tickets, call 443-295-7456 or go to www.calvert-mediation.org.
DNR moves center
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has moved its service center to 14175 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons, which is the site of the former Solomons Visitor’s Center.
The center will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and the telephone number is 410-535-3382 or 1-866-688-3823.
For more information, email Margie MacCubbin at Margie.maccubbin@maryland.gov.
CSM holding food drive
College of Southern Maryland will hold a hawk feeder food drive for students through Thursday, Oct. 31.
Donation boxes to collect nonperishable food items to assist students will be set up at the the campuses, including 115 J.W. Williams Drive in Prince Frederick.
Requested items include individual portions of cereal, canned pastas, macaroni and cheese, Cup O’ Noodles, fruit cups, peanut butter, tuna and chicken lunch pouches, ready-to-heat soups, stews and chili, and granola, cereal and protein bars. For more information, go to www.csmd.edu/student-life/campus-dining/hawkfeeder.
SoCo accepting membership applications
SoCo Arts Lab in Tracys Landing is accepting applications for residents or associate members through Wednesday, Oct. 30. Applications will be judged by juried panel. The application fee is $30, and selected members will receive a discount toward their annual fee. Selections will be announced Thursday, Nov. 14. For more information, go to www.socoartslab.org/membership, or www.socoartslab.org/membership/jury-application.
LM now accepting 2020 applications Leadership Maryland Class of 2020 will be accepting applications through Thursday, Oct. 31. A selection committee will choose 52 applicants to complete an eight-month hands-on learning program which will focus on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. The Class of 2020 will be announced in early February. For more information, call 410-841-2101, or to file an application, go to www.LeadershipMD.org.
NARFE to hold training
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will hold a training day Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Comfort Inn, 4500 Crain Highway in Bowie. The training will be held to update members on the latest trends that impact active and retired members. For more information, contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476, or hollandnmd@aol.com, or go to http://mdnarfe.org/.
Office on Aging to host census speaker
The Calvert County Office on Aging will host a presentations by U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Lee Osberry Jr. 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Southern Pines Senior Center, 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby.
Census data is used to reapportion congressional representation among the states and determine how billions in federal funds are distributed to states and local communities every year for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads and businesses. For more information, go to http://www.CalvertCountyMd.gov..
DNR holds stamp contest
Artists are invited to submit their original works for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ 46th Annual Migratory Game Bird stamp design contest, which runs through Nov. 1.
All entries must be original works, neither copied nor duplicated from any previously published paintings, drawings, prints, or photographs.
For more information, go to www.dnr.maryland.gov.
CMM to hold special needs night
Calvert Marine Museum will hold a free Special Needs Night 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at 14200 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons.
The museum will open exclusively for individuals with special needs and their families or caregiver and feature 30-minute cruises on the Wm. B. Tennison, a model train display courtesy of the Chesapeake Beach Model Railroad Club and a special calming room.
For more information, call 410-326-2042, or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Omega Pi to hold bowling party
Omega Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., will hold a Rep Your Yard bowling party and dinner 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Lord Calvert Bowl, 2275 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown.
The menu includes fried chicken and chicken salad. Tickets are $40, $30 without dinner. Deadline for registration is Wednesday, Oct. 30.
For more information, go to {a class=”western” href=”https://www.eventbrite.com/e/”}www.eventbrite.com/e/{/a}rep-your-yard-bowling-party-tickets-74734134809.
CAASA to hold fun run
Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse will hold a Step-by-Step 5K Fun Run/Walk 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons.
Check-in is 8 a.m. and the first 100 adults receive a free tee shirt, and first 25 kids for half-mile Super Hero Dash receive a cape. Awards and costume contest.
The cost is $40, $30 in advance, $25 for CAASA and Chesapeake Bay Running Club members, $20 for ages 20 and younger, $10 for children’s race, and proceeds benefit CAASA programs.
For information, call 410-535-1600, Ext. 8806 or 410-535-3733, or go to www.runsignup.com/CAASA5k.
CSM to host veteran’s poetry
College of Southern Maryland’s Prince Frederick campus will host a free lecture by Wayne Karlin titled “Communicating and Confronting Trauma Through Poetry by Veterans” 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7, at 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick.
The lecture is part of the Provocations Series.
For more information, call 301-934-7578 or email Stephen Johnson at {a class=”western” href=”mailto:ssjohnson2@csmd.edu”}ssjohnson2@csmd.edu{/a}.
CAASA to hold parenting seminar
Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse will hold a free seminar titled “Parenting again ... stepping in for parents who can’t” 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. at Southern Community Center, 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby.
The event will celebrate families raising children that aren’t their own. Calvert County Public Schools will discuss social media safety and mental health.
Dinner will be provided, and there will be door prizes and children’s activities.
Registration is required.
For more information, contact 410-535-3733 or caasa@calvertcounty.gov.
CMCCC to host open house
Community Mediation Center of Calvert County will hold its annual open house 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at 28 Duke St. in Prince Frederick.
Staff and volunteers will host a luncheon and award its Peace Builder Award.
Registration is required.
For more information, call Sheri Tardio at 443-295-7456.
Library to hold Veteran’s Day ceremony
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a Veteran’s Day celebration 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
Learn about the history of the American Legion Posts.
For more information, call 410-535-0291, or go to {a class=”western” href=”http://CalvertLibrary.info/”}http://CalvertLibrary.info{/a}.
NAACP to hold fall luncheon
The NAACP, Calvert County Branch will hold its fall luncheon 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Rod ‘N’ Reel Restaurant, 4160 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach.
The lunch will commemorate the 400{sup}th{/sup} anniversary of the arrival of the first Africans in Virginia with re-enactments. Entertainment will be provided by last year’s Community Day contest winners.
Tickets are $60, $50 in advance.
For more information, call 410-474-9420 or 410-535-0413, or go to www.calvertnaacp.org.
CMM to hold memorial service
Calvert Marine Museum will hold an On Watch Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the statue at 14485 Dowell Road in Dowell.
The service will feature a thank-you to all veterans for their service, and refreshments will be served following the program.
For more information, call 410-326-2042, or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Legion to hold veterans ceremony
American Legion Stallings Williams Post 206 will hold a Veteran’s Day ceremony with bells at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Veteran’s Park in Chesapeake Beach.
An open house will be held afterward at the Legion, 3330 Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach.
Call 410-257-9878, or go to {a class=”western” href=”http://www.MD-post206.org/”}www.MD-post206.org{/a}.
CSM to hold spring registration
College of Southern Maryland will hold registration for the spring semester Monday, Nov. 11, through Friday, Nov. 15, at 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick.
Registration begins Monday, Nov. 11, for current students with 45 or more credits; Tuesday, Nov. 12 for current students with 30 or more credits; Wednesday, Nov. 13, for current students with 15 or more credits; Thursday, Nov. 14, for current students with one or more credits; and Friday, Nov. 15, for new students.
For more informaton, go to {a class=”western” href=”http://www.csmd.edu/programs-courses/credit/academic-calendar/”}www.csmd.edu/programs-courses/credit/academic-calendar/{/a}.
LWVCC to hold legislative meeting
League of Women Voters Calvert County will hold a legislative evening 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Calvert Pines Senior Center, 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
Meet elected representatives and discuss concerns.
For more information, email Chris Banks at chrisparranbanks.17@gmail.com.
Hospice to offer teen grief workshop
Calvert Hospice will hold an interactive CONNECT Grief Workshop 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Calvert Library Prince Frederick.
The workshop, which is aimed toward helping those who are grieving the loss of a loved one, will deal with grief and the areas of their life it affects, and healthy coping skills. Individuals will participate in creative activities that encourage expression and remembrance.
The cost is $20, and scholarships are available. Registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 11.
For more information or to register, go to {a class=”western” href=”https://calverthospice.org/childrens-programs”}https://calverthospice.org/childrens-programs{/a}.
County offering safety session
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free You are the Help Until Help Arrives training session 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email {a class=”western” href=”mailto:oem@calvercountymd.gov”}oem@calvercountymd.gov{/a}, or go to {a class=”western” href=”http://www.calvertcountymd.gov/training”}www.calvertcountymd.gov/training{/a}.
Library to host health center
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will host the Mobile Health Center from CalvertHealth 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
The health center travels to under-served areas to bring essential primary care services, dental, prevention and wellness programs to residents who may not have easy access to traditional health care.
For more information, to view the full schedule, or view an online tour of the vehicle visit them online. Call 410-535-0291, or go to {a class=”western” href=”http://CalvertLibrary.info/”}http://CalvertLibrary.info{/a}.
JPPM to host talk on great human race
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host Bill Schindler, who will discuss Augmented Reality: how we transformed a reality show, The Great Human Race, 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at 1015 Mackall Road in St. Leonard.
The National Geographic series,”The Great Human Race” represents an innovative approach to making television by merging reality TV with the interpretation of human evolution and experimental archaeology. Schindler will share his experience creating and co-starring in this production.
The lecture is the last of the season of the Speaker Series.
For more information, call 410-586-8501, or go to {a class=”western” href=”http://www.jefpat.org/SpeakerSeries-2019.html”}www.jefpat.org/SpeakerSeries-2019.html{/a}.
Libraries to close for Thanksgiving
Calvert Library branches will close 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, and all day Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, for the Thanksgiving holiday. The libraries will reopen 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.
For more information, call 410-535-0291, or go to {a class=”western” href=”http://CalvertLibrary.info/”}http://CalvertLibrary.info{/a}.
Library holds art tour
Calvert Library will hold a tour titled “Warm Up to Art” highlighting artists’ exhibits at its four locations Saturday, Nov. 30, through Saturday, Dec. 21.
Art in the Stacks featured artists and exhibits for November will be Wild Women Art (Fairview), Hugh Conway (Prince Frederick), Meg Faller (Southern) and John Gerachis (Twin Beaches).
Visit each location and get a stamp in a passport, which includes games and activities, and visit all four locations to be eligible to win an artistic gift basket.
For more information, call Joan Kilmon at 410-257-2411, or go to {a class=”western” href=”http://CalvertLibrary.info/”}http://CalvertLibrary.info{/a}.
Lions Club to hold blood drive
The Calvert County Lions Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
