Deale man dies in truck crash

An Anne Arundel County man is dead after the pickup truck he was operating on Route 2 in Sunderland left the roadway and struck a tree, police reported. The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon.
According to a report from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:34 p.m., members of the agency’s Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the crash site, which was in the area of Wayside Drive.
“Upon arrival, units located a gray 1987 Dodge pickup truck off the roadway against a tree with a single occupant,” the report stated. “Preliminary investigation revealed the Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling northbound on Route 2 north of Wayside Drive when the truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Louis William Parks, 74, of Deale. Parks was transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.”
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The road was closed for over three-and-a-half hours while responders were at the scene, and crash reconstruction was conducted.
According to the sheriff’s office, Dfc. William Beisel of the Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the events leading up to the crash. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Beisel at 410-535-2800 or via email; william.beisel@calvertcountymd.gov.
MARTY MADDEN