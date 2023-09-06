During the Aug. 29 meeting of the Calvert commissioners, John Norris, county attorney, presented the board with a summary of proposed legislative requests for the 2024 Maryland General Assembly session.
Three proposals that have either been previously discarded or ignored will be back for consideration. Additionally, a few proposals made by citizens are currently on the table.
In total, Norris reviewed 10 possible legislative requests that could be forwarded to Calvert's state legislators.
The commissioners will vote to support, not to support or take no position on each during their meeting next Tuesday.
“Those supported or not opposed by a majority vote in open session will be presented to the senators and delegates representing Calvert County on Oct. 17 at the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center at 7 p.m.,” Norris stated.
Since Calvert is a county with a commissioner form of government, all legislative and executive powers come from the state legislature and the governor.
The holdover legislative requests include local preferences for county-based vendors when awarding purchase and procurement contracts.
Norris noted Calvert does have the lawful ability to penalize businesses from counties with a local preference law during the bidding process but no way to legally give a direct edge to local vendors.
The county attorney noted last year’s request to the legislature for local preference had the support of the Calvert Chamber of Commerce and the region’s minority chamber, along with the local NAACP chapter.
“It did not get out of committee,” Norris stated.
Another legislative request that hit a dead end previously was a measure that would ban solicitation of money in a public right-of-way, with certain exceptions. Under Maryland’s Transportation Bill, individual counties have codified their limits, or prohibiting of, “panhandling” at road intersections and medians.
At a public meeting of lawmakers, commissioners and the public prior to the 2023 session, Commissioner Todd Ireland (R) had suggested there be consideration to a panhandling prohibition that would still permit fire and rescue companies to continue their traditional boot drives.
“This is not an issue that’s unfamiliar to the General Assembly,” Norris said, adding that such a bill was not submitted by the delegation.
Commissioner Catherine Grasso (R) declared, “It needs to be made clear” to the delegation that Calvert leaders want the solicitation ban submitted during the next session.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) stated he would like to know when other counties had their panhandling regulations approved by the legislature.
Another familiar request was submitted by the county’s parks and recreation department, seeking an additional 2% of Calvert’s gaming revenues for recreational projects. Norris confirmed that upping the cut by 2% would yield about $1 million to Calvert’s recreation project pot.
The county government’s technology services department has requested that, due to “inflationary pressures,” the formal solicitation bid limit be raised from $30,000 to $50,000 and tied to the Washington, D.C., area’s consumer price index.
Measures submitted by citizens include banning companies spraying yards to kill mosquitoes if the sprays contain pyrethrins, which also kill pollinators such as bees. Another citizen requested a measure to consider alternative chemicals for de-icing salt used on roads that are developed and identified by the Maryland Department of the Environment.
Norris noted another citizen wants legislation mandating “better speed control on Route 4, including speed cameras.”
“They're going to get it,” Hance quipped, in reference to the recent addition of a speed camera on Route 2/4 in Huntingtown.
Norris explained that thanks to the efforts of county government’s communications and media relations department, a campaign to urge citizens to submit legislative requests to the board took place during the summer resulting in the submissions to be considered.
