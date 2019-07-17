The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division recently announced fee changes for certain services and materials at Appeal Landfill effective July 1.

Solid waste tipping fees:

• Residential - $74.16 per ton

• Commercial and out-of-county - $82.39 per ton

Solid waste (annual fee):

• $142 for all improved residential and commercial property tax bills

Recycling Material Fees:

· Tires (all types) - $228 per ton

Brush:

• Residential - $74.16 per ton

• Commercial and out-of-county - $82.39 per ton

Calvert County residents and commercial only

• Propane tanks - $5 per tank (propane tanks one pound or less are free)

• Other gas cylinders (CO2, O2, fire extinguishers) - $8 each

• Refrigerant appliances (refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, dehumidifiers) – $10 each. Refrigerant appliances are available for bulk item pick up for Calvert County residents after registration and fee is paid

Calvert County commercial only

• Lightbulbs (all types) - 75 cents per pound

• Oil filters - $45 per 55-gallon drum

Fees are payable by cash or check only.

All chargeable materials must be brought to the Appeal Landfill, 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby, for payment and disposal. Convenience centers cannot accept these items.

As an enterprise fund operation, which is funded with revenue generated by services provided, the Solid Waste Division recommended an increase to residential and commercial solid waste fees to keep up with market costs and reduce use of prior year funds in the fiscal year 2020 Solid Waste Enterprise Fund budget.

For more information about solid waste and recycling fees, call the Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, at 410-326-0210, or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.