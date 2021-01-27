A few desired components have been scrapped in order to save costs, otherwise a new library planned for North Beach is beginning to advance off the drawing board.
Earlier this month, Carrie Willson, Calvert Library executive director, presented an overview of project revisions to the North Beach Town Council. The new Twin Beaches branch will be located at Chesapeake Avenue and 5th Street.
Willson cited “noticeable changes resulting from cost and design considerations.”
The five changes are: the removal of sun shades from the south face of the building, removal of a first floor family restroom, elimination of a first floor extended terrace, only one family restroom on the second floor and the downsizing of the maker space on the second floor in order to create more space for the branch’s children’a collection.
“The budget hasn’t changed, it is still $9.1 million,” Willson told Southern Maryland News. “Our original design was coming in well above that and the value engineering brought it back into budget.”
Willson noted that the construction phase of the project will be advertised for bids starting May 1.
The library branch is a county project, with Calvert commissioners currently having budgeted $4.38 million in the board’s capital improvement plan for fiscal 2022. According to CIP information from budget and finance, about half of that funding will be from the sale of general obligation bonds while the other portion is money from grants. The county CIP shows an additional $4.3 million tentatively budgeted for the library in fiscal 2023.
Willson explained that there will also need to be private funds raised to fully pay for the project. When asked if she knew how much will be needed, Willson told Southern Maryland News, “I should have that estimate by mid-February. The next round of cost estimates are due to us in early February.”
Willson noted the Town of North Beach “contributed $250,000 to the design costs in the form of a grant they had received,” referring to a community legacy grant.
Library officials received a variety of questions from the public during several input sessions, everything from what materials will be used to what kind of exterior lighting will be in place, whether it would adhere to Americans with Disability Act-compliant access and how stormwater would be managed.
There is also much concern about parking. A project synopsis states the building’s lower level parking garage will have 33 spaces.
“The space will be well-lit and as open as possible to ensure the users feel safe,” the synopsis stated.
Colimore Architects, working with consultants from Cleveland-based HBM and library officials, developed the design for the Twin Beaches Library.
“We want people to see something unique, see a very dynamic, future-formed structure and be compelled to explore it,” stated Thomas Terranova of Colimore.
The library plan is also creating excitement in neighboring Chesapeake Beach, where the current Twin Beaches Branch is located in a commercial building.
“We hope to have an update,” said Councilman Larry Jaworski, who chairs that town’s economic development committee, during the January meeting of the mayor and town council.
Construction of the new library branch is expected to begin this fall. The grand opening is planned for the spring of 2023.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews