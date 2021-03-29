The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration as of this week has reopened Route 261 (Bay Avenue) between 9th Street in Calvert County and the Anne Arundel County line. Crews recently paved the two-lane roadway, covered existing signs and updated the portable variable message signs used for the temporary traffic detour.
The temporary road closure was part of the $6.3 million Route 261 Roadway Reconstruction Project designed to raise the elevation of the roadway to reduce flooding along Bay Avenue. Flagging operations will continue to direct motorists through the work zone as crews continue construction of the remainder of the project, which is scheduled for completion in summer 2021.
