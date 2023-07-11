On Monday, July 10, Dominion Energy announced an agreement with Berkshire Hathaway Energy that will result in the Richmond-based company selling its 50% non-controlling, limited partner interest in Cove Point Liquefied Natural Gas Plant in Lusby.

In a press release, Dominion reported the “total transaction value” is $3.5 billion.


  

MARTY MADDEN