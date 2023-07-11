On Monday, July 10, Dominion Energy announced an agreement with Berkshire Hathaway Energy that will result in the Richmond-based company selling its 50% non-controlling, limited partner interest in Cove Point Liquefied Natural Gas Plant in Lusby.
In a press release, Dominion reported the “total transaction value” is $3.5 billion.
“Since 2002, Cove Point has been an excellent service provider to its international and domestic customer, linking global gas supplies with American Customers and American gas supplies with customers around the world,” Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy chair, stated in the release.
“The sale demonstrates our commitment to the company’s credit profile and represents an attractive exit from what has been and excellent investment for our shareholders," Blue said. "With this sale, we have recycled $8.9 billion of cash flow, including dividends from Cove Point, since 2018 — well in excess of our total investment in the facility inclusive of the export project construction cost of approximately $4.1 billion.”
The sale is subject to closing conditions and must be filed with the U.S. Department of Energy. Company officials expect the sale to close by the end of the year.
Currently, the Cove Point liquefaction plant is Calvert County’s largest taxpayer.
According to the summary of the county’s operating budget, the payment in lieu of taxes deal between Calvert County Government at Dominion expire last month with the end of fiscal year 2023.
“The PILOT program for our liquified natural gas exportation facility will move to a 42% tax credit, which is based on the standard taxation on the assessment value,” the budget synopsis reads.