In what might have been his last public appearance, albeit virtually, Gerald W. Donovan was addressing the Chesapeake Beach Planning and Zoning Commission during its mid-December meeting. With the aid of his attorney and an architect, Donovan was giving the panel a detailed explanation of revised plans for the renovation and expansion of his family’s 75-year-old business, Rod ‘N’ Reel Resorts. When explaining why he wanted to tweak a previously approved plan, Donovan stated, “one of our core values is to seek to improve.”
Indeed, that statement could arguably be considered Donovan’s epitaph.
Donovan, who died at age 72 on July 31 at his home surrounded by family, was not only the catalyst for improvement to his own business but arguably for the entire town of Chesapeake Beach.
“His legacy is long and deep,” said Bob Carpenter, a former town resident and councilman. “He won’t be remembered for just one thing.”
“He was a tough act to follow,” said Bruce Wahl, who succeeded Donovan as mayor of Chesapeake Beach in late 2008. Donovan stunned town and county elected officials earlier that year when he announced at a town meeting that he was stepping away from the elected post he had held for nearly a quarter of a century.
Wahl recalled moving to Chesapeake Beach in 1985 to be closer to his sailboat. While he had attended a few events at the Rod ‘N’ Reel, Wahl admitted he doesn’t specifically recall when he first met the mayor.
He could vividly recall that after an incumbent councilman resigned and moved out of town, Donovan called Wahl’s wife, Becky, to ask her to fill the vacancy. She declined, but suggested Donovan speak to her husband, who was currently serving on the town’s planning and zoning commission.
“He and I got along quite well,” Wahl told Southern Maryland News. “We had the same vision for the town and collaborated well.”
One of those collaborations was the Chesapeake Beach Railway Trail.
“It was a big priority for me,” said Wahl. “He liked the idea.”
Wahl added that while the railway trail drew Donovan’s support, he clearly had a project pecking order, and local amenities like the Chesapeake Beach Water Park, the Northeast Community Center, Kellam’s Field, Veterans Memorial Park and the renovation of town hall came first.
Carpenter, along with his wife, Pat, moved to town in 2002, initially as part-time residents. Of Donovan, Carpenter recalled, “he was very generous and extraordinarily welcoming.”
Although Donovan was a lifelong resident of Chesapeake Beach and came from a family that had been prominent in the area for several generations, Carpenter said the mayor’s affability was extended to both “newbies” and “long-term” town residents.
In 2008, Donovan asked Bob and Pat to serve as the co-chairs of the annual Cancer Crusade Gala.
“He was always looking for new energy,” Carpenter recalled.
The gala was an event Donovan and his brother, Freddie, established in the early 1980s in memory of their father, Fred, who had died from cancer. The event, a feast of food and live entertainment, was held at the Rod ‘N’ Reel every first Thursday of August for 30 years. In its history, the event, which started out modestly and grew prodigiously over the years, raised more than $5 million for the American Cancer Society.
Wahl conceded that as mayor, Donovan “had the ability to be abrupt.”
However, Donovan’s toughness yielded enviable results.
“Under his leadership the town’s tax rate kept getting reduced,” said Wahl. “He was a shrewd businessman. He was always on top of making sure everything was adequately funded. His own businesses contributed to the town’s tax base. Gerald left me in a great position to be successful.”
The Rod ‘N’ Reel expanded from a standalone restaurant with two banquet rooms to a complex that includes a multi-story hotel, a nearby barbecue eatery (which was destroyed by fire a few years ago), bingo and pull-tab machines that mimic slots and outdoor venues for weddings and live entertainment. Huge crowds have appeared there for the town’s Independence Day holiday fireworks show.
“With charter boat fishing, the Rod ‘N’ Reel put Chesapeake Beach on the map,” said Carpenter.
In a press release issued hours after his death, Donovan’s family noted his service had included a stint in the U.S. Marine Corps and membership with the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department.
In a statement issued Monday, Chesapeake Beach officials noted the Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort “continues to serve as the largest employer in the town.”
“Like so many, I will remember Gerald’s friendship and leadership with admiration and respect,” Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) stated Tuesday. “I send my condolences to his wife and partner Mary, to all of his family, and to the residents of his beloved town of Chesapeake Beach, which he served so well for so long and in so many different capacities. He made a profound and positive difference. Gerald will be greatly missed by all who knew him and whose lives he enriched.”
A private family service will be held for Gerald Donovan with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
