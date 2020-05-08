Dull named public works director

After three months in Calvert County, Kerry Dull is switching chairs.
The Calvert County commissioners hired Dull as the county’s new public works director on Tuesday, May 5, three months after hiring him as general services director.
Dull, 54, replaced longtime county employee Wilson Freeland as general services director on Feb. 3.
Dull now moves over to replace Rai Sharma at public works.
Sharma retired earlier this month after working for the county for 10 years, including the last five as director of public works. Dull’s first day at public works is Monday, May 11. Danielle Conrow has been acting public works director.
“Kerry possesses a senior level set of skills required to run a large, public-facing department,” county administrator Mark Willis said in a press release, calling Dull “the obvious choice to lead Public Works to the next level. Kerry’s logistical and specific operational and planning experience allows us to consider new efficie ncies in the department while ensuring outstanding customer service.”
On Wednesday, Willis said the county may consider a pool of four candidates (not counting Dull) who were considered for Freeland’s position.
For now, Tom Jones, the county’s division chief for buildings and grounds, will be the acting general services director. Willis said Jones ranked second for the general services director position when Dull was hired.
Dull will be paid $136,000 annually in his new position.
He was paid $100,000 as general services director.
The salary range for the general services director position is $86,385 to $157,169, according to Linda Vassallo, the county’s communications director.
“Kerry has proven the past several months that his diverse background and exceptional leadership qualities are exactly what the Department of Public Works needs,” commissioners President Kelly D. McConkey (R) said in the release. “Kerry has an outstanding track record in providing excellent public service, and I am looking forward to seeing him tackle this new challenge.”
Dull has extensive leadership and military background. He served in the U.S. Army for more than 28 years in a variety of positions, including aviation officer, battalion operations officer, battalion executive officer, material management and logistics officer, strategic analyst/counter-narcotics program manager, commander for the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade and chief of staff for the 29th Infantry Division.
Dull holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management and a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance.
