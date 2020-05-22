spotlight featured

Dunkirk is ready for a patriotic weekend

Dunkirk flags

Dunkirk is Memorial Day ready

On Wednesday, the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department and members of the Dunkirk Area Concerned Citizens Association collaborated to create a patriotic display at the Southern Maryland Boulevard — West Ward Road intersection. A fire company ladder truck hoisted a member upwards to install flag holdings onto a large utility pole. A DACCA member said the flags will be on display prior to and during patriotic observances, such as Memorial Day.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

On Wednesday, the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department and members of the Dunkirk Area Concerned Citizens Association collaborated to create a patriotic display at the Southern Maryland Boulevard — West Ward Road intersection. A fire company ladder truck hoisted a member upwards to install flag holdings onto a large utility pole. A DACCA member said the flags will be on display prior to and during patriotic observances, such as Memorial Day.

Newsletters