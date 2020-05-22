Dunkirk is ready for a patriotic weekend

On Wednesday, the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department and members of the Dunkirk Area Concerned Citizens Association collaborated to create a patriotic display at the Southern Maryland Boulevard — West Ward Road intersection. A fire company ladder truck hoisted a member upwards to install flag holdings onto a large utility pole. A DACCA member said the flags will be on display prior to and during patriotic observances, such as Memorial Day.
Covering COVID-19
Dear readers,
As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.
During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.
As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.
If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.
Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.
Be safe.
Jim Normandin
President and Publisher
