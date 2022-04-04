After a 21-year career in the U.S. Marine Corps and traveling around the world, Damien Lee Villanova is prepared to serve the citizens of Calvert. The Baltimore native and Dunkirk resident recently filed as a candidate for one of two at-large seats open on the Calvert County Board of Education.
Villanova and his wife, Tannis, have three children, two of whom attend Mt. Harmony Elementary School.
“I’ve got skin in the game,” Villanova told Southern Maryland News. The candidate is one of five children of two career educators.
Villanova stated he is running due to “common core concerns” that surfaced during the COVID-19 pandemic when children were learning virtually and he was teleworking. He explained, “The topics and subjects did not agree with our morals.”
Another reason Villanova is running is to help improve “the quality of life for students. No child should ever feel threatened.”
Villanova stated he will be a strong advocate for “parents’ rights.” That includes allowing for “opting out,” so that a parent may have their child exempted from taking an objectionable course, like sex education.
He also declared, “I stand with home school parents” who decide on that alternative for their child.
Villanova also advocates for more teaching of “patriotism. We need to bring it back to the forefront.”
Since not every high school graduate will be going to college or joining the military, Villanova thinks Calvert’s public schools need to emphasize “vocational training,” by partnering with local businesses, providing certification and instruction on entrepreneurship.
“That’s how we build back our county,” he said.
As a school board member, Villanova pledged he would “look at policies being written up that affect students.”
On budget matters, Villanova stated he would be “fiscally responsible” and apply “common sense.” He supports not awarding contracts to out-of-county businesses but instead “looking within the county first.”
More teachers should be hired, said Villanova, so that class sizes can be reduced.
“I will advocate for parents, teachers and students,” he said.
The school board race is nonpartisan. The primary will reduce the current field to four candidates for the general. In addition to Villanova, Calvert’s current school board candidates are Scott Devine, Scott Fowler, Lisa Grenis, Christina Hall, Camille Khaleesi, Joseph Marchio, Tracy McGuire and Jana Post.