Despite the threat of rain Sunday night, 2 4 U performed their eclectic mix of music at Linden in Prince Frederick. The early evening outdoor show was part of the Calvert County Historical Society's Front Porch Summer Concert Series. The next show in the series will be Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. with Riverside South, a bluegrass and country band, scheduled to perform. All shows are free.

MARTY MADDEN