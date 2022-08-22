Janet Allen, left, laughs during 2 4 U's show at Linden in Prince Frederick, while the team's other member, Ralph Fierro, doesn't miss a beat. The duo's performance was part of the Calvert County Historical Society's free Front Porch Summer Concert Series. The next show in the series will be Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. with Riverside South, a bluegrass and country band, scheduled to perform.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
Janet Allen vocalizes during 2 4 U's outdoor show. Allen and Ralph Fierro performed on the porch at Linden Sunday evening.
Despite the threat of rain Sunday night, 2 4 U performed their eclectic mix of music at Linden in Prince Frederick. The early evening outdoor show was part of the Calvert County Historical Society's Front Porch Summer Concert Series. The next show in the series will be Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. with Riverside South, a bluegrass and country band, scheduled to perform. All shows are free.