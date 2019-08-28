The Calvert County Planning Commission approved multiple Prince Frederick-based development projects Aug. 20, which opens the door for more eating, fueling and housing in the county.
The Panda Express project is the redevelopment of the old Ruby Tuesday site in Prince Frederick.
“The project proposes to demolish the old Ruby Tuesday and build a 2,300-square-foot Panda Express drive-through eating establishment,” county planner Rachel O’Shea said.
The location also includes the future establishment of a pad site for 6,500-square-foot, multi-tenant commercial retail building. O’Shea said a site plan review for the retail building would be handled separately at a later date.
The parcel for the existing Ruby Tuesday restaurant is 2.6 acres in size. The project will disturb 1.8 acres.
The new eating establishment has road frontages on Route 2/4, Prince Frederick Boulevard and Traskers Road.
Sidewalks will be at each road frontage. The setback from Route 2/4 will be 35 feet. There is a setback of 25 feet from both Prince Frederick Boulevard and Traskers Road.
The property also shares a boundary with the Chick-fil-A restaurant.
“The applicant requested to have a reduction in side setback from 20 to zero feet,” O’Shea said, noting the planning commissioner administrator approved the request on May 28.
The parking requirement for the establishment is 39 spaces, two of which are required to be handicap. In light of the future development of the commercial building, the project is proposing to a total of 85 parking spaces.
Department of planning and zoning staff certified that the plan is consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan, the county’s zoning ordinance and the Prince Frederick master plan and its zoning ordinance.
Various county agencies reviewed the request.
Staff recommended the planning board approve the plan request with conditions that include the developer paying the department of public works an adequate public facility ordinance required fee-in-lieu of $32,963, as well as submit the left-turn lane design for review and approval prior to final site plan approval.
The department of public works adequate public facilities ordinances condition was precipitated by findings from a traffic study that revealed a projected drop in the level of service at Prince Frederick and Traskers boulevards.
“How do you arrive at the number?” planning chairman Greg Kernan asked, referring to the fee-in-lieu dollar amount.
O’Shea said a department of public works engineer will look at the cost for the department to perform the required milling, overlay and re-striping of the roadway section to provide the required left turn lane.
Planning commission vice-chair Steve Jones and planning member James Toohey motioned the approval of the request with the recommended conditions. The motion passed.
Fuel station to get facelift
The planning board also approved, with conditions, the demolishing of the existing canopy and five fuel pumps at the Gott Shell Station on the corner of Route 2/4 and West Dares Beach Road. The existing canopy and pumps will be replaced with a larger canopy and six fuel pumps.
“The project also proposes to relocate an above-ground propane tank as well as a shed,” O’Shea said.
O’Shea said the relocation extends over the parcel line to the Magic Tunnel Car Wash, which is also owned by the Gott Company and requires replatting, review, approval and recordation before final plan approval.
County zoning ordinance requires two parking spaces per pump island plus stacking, plus one space per 100 sq. ft. of gross floor area for the convenience store. Staff documents state the plan provides adequate space for two spaces per pump island plus stacking.
“Stacking is the effect of waiting behind them for them to pull away so I can get in to get mine,” Toohey said, getting clarification from O’Shea.
The 400-square-foot convenience store provides six spaces, one of which is handicap. The existing parking provisions on the spaces are in excess of the requirement.
“Will there be any new signage on this new canopy?” planning chairman Greg Kernan asked.
O’Shea said there will be no other signage other than the existing Shell logo, noting the canopy will look exactly like the existing canopy, but larger.
Staff certified the project is consistent with the comprehensive plan, Calvert County zoning ordinance and the town’s master plan and zoning ordinance, and recommended site plan approval with conditions to include the replatting for the relocation of the propane tank and shed.
Jones and planning member Robert Reed motioned the approval of the request with the recommended conditions. The motion passed.
Calvert Hills housing plan reviewed
A site plan review for phase one of the development of 96 apartment units, known as Calvert Hills on Prince Frederick Boulevard in the town center village district was approved.
Osprey Property Company proposed four apartment buildings, a clubhouse, a village green open space area with walking trails, landscaping, benches and a mini-park within the 22.57-acre parcel.
Calvert Hills is south of the Beech Tree Apartment, a five-building community with 249 apartment units currently under construction at Alnut Court and Prince Frederick Boulevard.
“There is a subdivision for this project that the planning commission granted preliminary approval for on April 17, 2019,” county planner Olivia Vidotto said, referring to a new public right-of-way extension of West Dares Beach Road, the creation of a roundabout at the intersection of Prince Frederick Boulevard, and the proposed public right-of-way at Calvert Hills Road.
The Prince Frederick town center density of 14 units per acre allows 316 units.
“That would be with the use of [transferrable development rights], obviously,” Vidotto said, referring to the land use mechanism that employs techniques to deter development in certain communities for the purpose of preservation and to promote development in other communities designated for growth.
The proposed lots within the Prince Frederick town center may be residential, commercial or a combination of both, according to staff.
A proposed public right-of-way was approved in November of 2018. The construction of Calvert Hills Road is underway and will tie into the existing access.
The Gott Company-owned property will remain until future development of the lots associated with Calvert Hills, or until development of the Gott Company property takes place.
“Parking calculations for this project are based on bedrooms,” Vidotto said.
There are 18 one-bedroom units requiring one parking space each, and 78 two- or three-bedroom units requiring two parking spaces per apartment. A 15% overflow is also required, bringing the number of parking spaces to 174.
Vidotto said a total of 200 parking spaces are required, but the developer will provide two electric charging stations, giving them a credit of two spaces. The developer is provided 199, with seven of them handicap spaces.
“Is that assigned parking or is that all together what’s available for the unit?” Jones asked, referring to the one parking space per single bedroom.
Vidotto said the one parking space is what is available, but the developer could elect to assign parking spaces.
“Does the current infrastructure adhere [or] support that future plan?” new planning member Michael “Trent” Wolfersberger asked, referring to subsequent phases of Calvert Hills.
Vidotto said the plan application for the future had not yet been submitted and that the county will review infrastructure, to include the adequacy of the roads and public water and sewer, at the time of the application submission.
“Because you don’t know what it is going to be. It could be commercial. It could be residential. It could be a multi-use,” Vidotto said.
Staff certified the project is consistent with applicable county and town regulations. It recommended approval with conditions to include the drafting of a memorandum of understanding for access through a county commissioners property for maintenance purposes for structures on Calvert Hill.
In addition, one transferable development right for each attached multi-family dwelling, over one dwelling unit per acre is required. With the site comprised of 22 acres with 96 units proposed, the development requires the purchase of 74 transferable development rights.
Toohey and Jones motioned for approval with the recommended conditions. Approval was unanimous.
