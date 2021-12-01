Eight residents have submitted applications to fill the vacancy on the North Beach Town Council. The void was created earlier this fall when longtime council member Jane Hagen died.
The council’s five incumbents were scheduled to interview the applicants during a work session Thursday evening.
One of the applicants, Kenneth Wilcox, has previously served on the council. In 2016, two years into his second term, Wilcox resigned after accepting an overseas position with the U.S. State Department.
“We have kept our house in North Beach while overseas,” stated Wilcox, who is an attorney.
Applicant Frederick Noble also has previous town council experience, having served on the Shrewsbury, Pa., Borough Council during the 1980s and 1990s.
“My interest in serving is to preserve the beauty and quaintness of North Beach while ensuring the safety and security of the homes, businesses and people,” Noble wrote in his application letter.
Nyree D. Weyand has been a resident of North Beach since June 2019.
“I am a licensed civil engineer working primarily in stormwater and environmental project management,” Weyand stated.
Virginia “Ginger” Geisler stated she is a 10-year resident of North Beach.
“I am an average, reasonable person with common sense and am willing to listen to many points of view in order to make an informed decision,” wrote Geisler.
Applicant Aubra Love submitted a biography that identifies her as an “authorized minister” affiliated with United Church of Christ. Love is an Atlanta native and a graduate of Cornell University.
Brian Davis submitted his work resume that indicates he is currently the learning and development division manager for the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission.
Applicant Sangeetha Malaiyandi expressed a deep commitment to “public service with close to two decades working on economic and community development, civic engagement and building programs that serve families and communities across the nation.”
Allan E. Creamer stated his professional background is in “fish biology.” He moved to North Beach in 2004 and has served on the town’s environmental committee.
“I love this town,” said Creamer.
This will be the second time within a year the North Beach Council has had to fill a vacancy. Earlier this year Gwen Schiada resigned when she and her husband moved.
Appointment of the new council member could happen at the panel’s monthly meeting on Dec. 9.
Former mayor’s wife dies
Mary Frazer, the wife of Mark Frazer, who served four terms as mayor of North Beach, died on Thanksgiving Day.
“Mayor Mike Benton, members of the town council, and the staff of the Town of North Beach wish to extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Mark Frazer and the family and friends of Mary,” a statement issued by the town reads. “We have been reminiscing all the enjoyable times we spent with Mary. She was a bright light and lived her life to the fullest.”
Mary Frazer was a 1972 graduate of Bladensburg High School. She married the mayor at a bayside ceremony in the town in 2016. In addition to her husband, survivors include two sons, two step-daughters, grandchildren and a brother. Memorial donations may be made to Calvert Hospice.