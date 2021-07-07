A spokeswoman for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that the death of an elderly man who was pulled from Lake Lariat in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates subdivision in Lusby is under investigation.
Reports from county authorities stated the man had been swimming in the lake around noon when he disappeared. A woman who was with the man contacted authorities.
Fire and emergency medical services crews were dispatched to the scene and located the swimmer. Responders performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation on the man and were able to revive him. He was flown by helicopter to a regional trauma center.
Late Tuesday afternoon, sheriff’s office spokesman Kristen Leitch reported the man had died at the trauma center.
The sheriff’s office reported Wednesday morning that the man has been identified as James Richard Taft, 86. There is no information at this time on Taft’s hometown.
