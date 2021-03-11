For the second Thursday in a row, Del. Mark N. Fisher (R-Calvert) met with citizens who are frustrated with the slow process for the full reopening of Calvert public schools.
The session was held at Calvert Republican headquarters. Unlike the Feb. 25 meeting, Fisher was not the lone elected official lending an ear to the piqued parents and students — Commissioner Vice President Steven R. Weems (R) and Commissioner Mike Hart (R) shared the dais with the state delegate. Also attending was the Calvert school board’s newest member, Antoine White.
At the meeting’s outset, Calvert GOP Chair Catherine Grasso told attendees that no one could video the event. The previous week got into a brief verbal argument with a woman using her phone to video the discussion.
Grasso urged attendees to consider running for the school board in 2022.
“Parents have been removed from the process,” Fisher said. “We have to get all of us on the same page.”
The delegate advocated for the implementation of a plan for fully reopening schools that is similar to the one being used in Florida. “The Florida model is common sense,” said Fisher. “We need to do this.”
Discussion on how to use clout to pry the doors open on all 24 Calvert public school buildings focused on possible punitive measures involving the county health officer as well as the school superintendent and school board.
Fisher pointed out that a majority of the commissioners and members of the county’s Annapolis delegation could vote to have the county health officer, a state employee, removed.
“The health department is applying things unevenly,” said Fisher.
Hart advised against elected officials and public putting the county’s health office, Dr. Laurence Polsky, in its crosshairs.
“Who do you bring in?” Hart asked.
During the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday, Polsky updated the board on the county’s current COVID-19 strategy, which he labeled “cautious optimism.” He noted that Calvert has seen a slight bump in coronavirus cases but also reported “we are seeing more people getting vaccinated.”
In response to the commissioners’ concerns about Calvert’s public schools, Polsky affirmed, “kids are going back to school.”
The health officer added, “We provide advice,” but Polsky declared the health department does not have any direct authority over schools.
“The school board is following your advice,” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) told Polsky. “You play a pretty significant role.”
“There’s no making everybody happy,” Polsky said. “We have been doing a better job than the surrounding counties.”
Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R) advised that a rally has been organized and will be held at Calvert County Public Schools’ central office in Prince Frederick on March 25 at 5 p.m.
Once again, Fisher laid the blame for the Calvert school system’s COVID-19 policies at the feet of the leadership of the Calvert Education Association.
“We need a school board that sets the union straight,” Fisher told the audience at Republican headquarters.
In a telephone interview earlier this month, CEA President Dona Ostenso told Southern Maryland News that she has had no contact with Fisher to hear his beef with the local union.
In a video posted earlier this year on social media, Ostenso declared “real learning has been occurring” during the coronavirus crisis.
Fisher conceded he has not reached out to Ostenso to discuss the CEA’s stance on fully opening of the schools, but added, “we will.”
As to the tactic of forcing the school board’s hand by withholding funding, Weems advised, “One of the options would be maintenance of effort,” referring to the allocation that satisfies the state-mandated minimum funding requirements for the county.
During a Tuesday meeting, Calvert public schools’ Superintendent Daniel Curry, the commissioners and Tim Hayden, county finance and budget director, discussed the county’s allocation to the schools for fiscal 2022. Curry is asking for a $1 increase over last year’s allocation, a very modest request that is problematic given the school system’s precipitous drop in enrollment.
“Every school district lost enrollment,” said Curry. “We hope we can get back to enrollment growth next year.”
in addition to parents and politicians, the March 4 meeting attendees last week heard loud and clear from Calvert High junior Olivia Ellison, who declared virtual learning is not working.
“We’ve had zero interaction with our peers,” Ellison told Southern Maryland News, adding that not being able to play varsity softball has taken its toll on her and other student athletes. The entire 2020 softball season was canceled, but fall sports began practicing in Calvert within the last few weeks and an abbreviated spring sports season — including softball — will begin next month.
Calvert’s school board was scheduled to meet March 11. For the first time in many meetings the board was planning to hear live comments for citizens during its open forum segment.
