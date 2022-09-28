Lusby pet grooming salon celebrates a year in business

Bark and Bath Pet Salon owner Colleen Voeftli gives Annabelle, her golden retriever, a brushing at the Lusby business.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

Most domestic animal lovers will tell you, it pays to have a well-groomed pet.

There is a plethora of information in cyberspace that suggests this bold statement is true. If your dog or cat could talk they would tell you, too. Grooming makes your pet healthier and better behaved.

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews