Most domestic animal lovers will tell you, it pays to have a well-groomed pet.
There is a plethora of information in cyberspace that suggests this bold statement is true. If your dog or cat could talk they would tell you, too. Grooming makes your pet healthier and better behaved.
To help consumers who are pet owners discover the benefits of great grooming, a Calvert County native has made a career of making dogs and cats look amazing.
“I just love animals,” Colleen Voegtli told Southern Maryland News.
When Voegtli was in high school she began working at Rita’s Grooming in Prince Frederick.
“They taught me everything I know,” said Voegtli, who grew up in St. Leonard. She worked at Rita’s Grooming for 14 years.
Last October Voegtli opened her own business — Bark and Bath Pet Salon, which is located in Lusby Town Square.
Voegtli said Calvert’s department of economic development — particularly Kathy McAdams, business retention specialist — were very helpful in providing direction and support in making Bark and Bath a reality.
Voegtli said the location search took a few months.
“I was purposely looking in Lusby,” she said. In fact, the location she found used to be a hair salon for humans.
“Calvert County [government] was very helpful and supportive,” she said of economic development’s aid in getting her business dream to come true.
Bark and Bath Pet Salon currently has four employees, all groomers.
“I prefer to prep my own clients,” said Voegtli. “We’re all very passionate about grooming. We use really great products.”
Their work is done by appointment only. Voegtli said of her staff’s work, “We put the dog’s needs first,” adding that communication with the pet owner is also a top priority.
The area for pets awaiting their groomer is fairly posh, too. Bark and Bath has a half-dozen “suites,” which give the four-legged customers plenty of room while they wait.
The salon has earned the certification of the American Kennel Club. Voegtli said the Bark and Bath’s client database is well over 1,000, and they come from all over the state.
Soon, the salon is planning to take its services on the road, too, as it plans to launch a mobile grooming van just in time for its first-year anniversary.
Noting that Voegtli is one of three young women to open independent businesses in Lusby, local realtor Cindy Milligan wrote, “It’s great to see young women who believe and value their county and take a leap of faith by opening a business here that is privately owned. They deserve our support.”