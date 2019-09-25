Three ethics complaints have recently been filed against Calvert County Commissioners’ Vice President Kelly McConkey (R). Two deal with the Aug. 6 adoption of the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan. A third involves a construction matter.
The adopted comprehensive plan expands Huntingtown town center across Route 4 and south to its intersection with Cox Road, known as Option B. A planning commission-recommended option, Option A, would have only expanded the town center to Huntingtown High School.
“Herein lies the problem,” Calvert County Republican Central Committee Chairman Catherine Grasso wrote in a Sept. 12 letter to the Calvert County Ethics Commission. “Commissioner McConkey owns the property at Route 4 and Cox Road. This is the very property that was incorporated into plan B and adopted. Since the properties included in plan B are limited, it certainly appears to be a conflict of interest. Commissioner McConkey should have recused himself from the vote.”
The central committee requested the county ethics board look into the matter, to determine if it is ethical for McConkey to vote on a plan that incorporates a very small area into the town center — including his property.
“That’s not even a role of the central committee,” McConkey said in an interview with The Calvert Recorder on Monday.
“I have not heard of any complaints filed against me from the ethics commission,” McConkey wrote in an earlier email to the Recorder on Monday.
However, McConkey said he heard that Grasso submitted one last week from someone who knows her, but heard that “she just wants some free press for her campaign.” McConkey would not reveal to the Recorder who provided the information to him and was uncertain what post Grasso was running for, but speculated it was related to her post on the central committee.
McConkey said he believes one of Grasso’s relatives lives behind him at his Huntingtown property and has a special interest in it.
Grasso informed the Recorder that she is not running for any elected position. The local elections board confirmed Tuesday that there had been no candidate filings as of yet. Grasso did provide the Recorder with an emailed copy of the complaint and said the “Republican Central Committee has no comment, as we have not received an opinion from the board of ethics.”
Immediately after the August adoption of the plan, Huntingtown resident Susan Dzurec informed the Recorder that she had filed an ethics complaint against the vice president as well, for “McConkey’s decision to vote on the comprehensive plan.” Dzurec also cited a possible conflict of interests by him, because of his vote for Option B which included his land in the expansion.
In a separate matter, Lusby resident Brenda Durner informed the Recorder that she filed a complaint to the Calvert County ethics board against McConkey, alleging that he was “abusing his prestige for his and his friend’s gain by attempting to intimidate Calvert County’s engineer … into giving my property a user and occupancy permit without Mr. [Anthony] Van Wie having to perform the required work.”
In May 2018, Durner and her husband purchased a newly constructed home from Van Wie of Van Wie Enterprises.
After experiencing high levels of coliform bacteria and sand in their drinking water, they discovered in late October 2018 the well did not have the required certificate of potability.
A new well was ultimately dug, but it was later revealed that the user and occupancy permit, which is also required before a home can be sold, was never issued by the county because the builder had not completed the necessary work. Aug. 29 correspondences between the Durners and County Administrator Terry Shannon confirmed the issue.
Shannon said in an email to the Durners that “our focus has been and continues to be to get your use and occupancy permit issued ... we have been working diligently to get the plans to the point where we can issue the permit.”
Durner said the interaction took place in March, and the county engineer declined to issue the permit without the work being done. After Durner elevated her concern to Shannon, Van Wie has completed the necessary work, and the user and occupancy permit was issued.
“I can’t help anyone get a use and occupancy permit,” McConkey told the Recorder, noting that he did receive a call from Van Wie, but that he got involved because he wanted to make sure the department of public works was doing everything it could to help the Durners.
“I went there to try to help the Durners find out what needed to be done,” McConkey said, referring to the meeting Brenda Durner referenced in her complaint.
McConkey said, “it’s really upsetting because I am trying to go out on a limb to help another person.”
With regard to the three ethics complaints against McConkey, the vice president said a month ago he asked the ethics board to send to him and his lawyer any complaints that were filed, but has received none to date.
In an interview with the Recorder, ethics commission chairman Jennifer Mazur would only say “we have more advisory opinion requests and ethics complaints than we normally have. I cannot reveal the nature of the complaints.”
Mazur said they are still allegations until the ethics board has completed its investigations.
