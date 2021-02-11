There will be new sheriffs in town come late 2022 for at least two Southern Maryland counties.
On Monday, Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans (R) posted an announcement on his personal Facebook page indicating he would not be a candidate for re-election in 2022.
“After thoughtful consideration, I believe it is time to pass the torch at the end of my term in November 2022,” Evans stated.
Evans, who was a Maryland State Police trooper prior to his affiliation with the local sheriff’s office, was first elected to head Calvert’s primary law enforcement agency in 2002. That year, Evans handily defeated incumbent sheriff John “Rodney” Bartlett, a Democrat who had been appointed by then-Governor Parris Glendening in spring of 2001 to fill the unexpired term of Sheriff Vonzell Ward.
Evans was re-elected in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.
“I will be forever grateful to the citizens of Calvert for your steadfast support over the past five elections,” Evans stated. “It has been my pleasure serving our community and I thank you for assisting me in keeping Calvert a safe place we all enjoy calling home.”
Across the Patuxent, St. Mary’s Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) also reiterated to Southern Maryland News this week that he would not be seeking re-election in 2022, as he stated during the last election cycle.
“There are people around me that are brilliant, who will need to take up the reins,” said Cameron, who has worked with the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office for 43 years and been the sheriff since 2006. “But I’m going to fly this plane to the last tick of the clock.”
Leading Calvert’s force for two decades
“He’s done an excellent job making sure police were in the schools,” said Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R), recalling his frequent interactions with Evans during the time McConkey was on the Calvert school board. “He’s done a good job keeping Calvert safe.”
The race to succeed Evans as sheriff began before the incumbent made his announcement.
Craig Kontra, a recently retired sheriff’s office sergeant, released a video late last month announcing his third run for sheriff. In his previous two runs for the post, Kontra came within under 700 votes of defeating Evans — in the 2014 General Election and the 2018 Republican primary.
Also seeking the sheriff’s post is Lt. Ricky Cox, a Republican who is already fundraising for the 2022 election.
Michael A. Hawkins, who ran as a Democrat against Evans in the 2018 General Election, was asked if he had any plans to run again in 2022.
“I have not decided yet,” Hawkins told Southern Maryland News in a written statement. “I will make a decision soon.”
Hawkins indicated he is watching with great interest to see what law enforcement-related legislation will be coming forth of the current session of the Maryland General Assembly. Possible changes to Maryland’s Policeman’s Bill of Rights have been discussed by the legislature.
Southern Maryland News also reached out to Kinsey Weems, who ran for Calvert sheriff in the 2018 Republican primary about any plans to seek the office again in 2022, but had received no response as of press time.
One high-ranking member of the sheriff’s office who will be a candidate but not for sheriff is Major Steve Jones. He told Southern Maryland News that he had announced his intention to run for county commissioner during a Calvert Republicans meeting earlier this month. Jones is currently a member of the county liquor board and is chairman of the planning commission.
Last June, Evans was criticized by some community members for ordering the release of tear gas to break up a crowd that was blocking Duke Street in Prince Frederick following a peaceful demonstration. Evans, who had participated in the “March Against Social Injustice,” told Southern Maryland News that tear gas was a “less lethal enforcement action” for affecting crowd dispersal. No one was injured in the fracas.
Staff writer Dan Belson contributed to this report. Twitter: @MartySoMdNews