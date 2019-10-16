An annual Calvert County event was given a new name, but it objective remains the same — eradication of school-related bullying.
The Calvert County Public Schools’ annual Kindness Summit was held Friday at St. John Vianney Family Life Center in Prince Frederick.
Melissa Morris, the school system’s supervisor of student service’s psychologists and social workers, noted the gathering of students and staff used to be called the “anti-bullying summit,” but event organizers decided to shift the emphasis.
“We don’t want to give accolades to bullying anymore,” Morris said.
She told the audience she hoped they would “learn good things you can take back to your schools to change the environment.”
“Bullying is a schoolhouse word — it’s disrespect,” school safety specialist Larry Titus told the Calvert Recorder.
Titus said “districtwide” about 150 to 165 forms are received annually by school officials reporting issues among students. The bullies and victims are males and females and the incidents occur in elementary, middle and high schools.
Noting that students may now bring their electronic devices to school for academic purposes, Titus said of the various bullying platforms, “social media is ahead of everything.” What’s causing the conflict? “It depends on what’s happening in our environment,” Titus said. “It’s happening because of what’s happening in our world. They act out what they see in our world. Our society is changing, it’s deteriorating.”
While Calvert does not statistically appear to be inundated with bullying complaints, Titus said, “we don’t believe the numbers are reflective of what’s happening.”
Kim Roof, the director of student services for CCPS, shared results of a survey taken last year that indicate while most students feel respected by their teachers and administrators, peer respect is lacking with the most glaring data culled from middle school students.
“Over 50 percent of the people surveyed do not feel they are being respectful of each other,” said Roof. “That’s scary. Kindness costs us nothing. Often people don’t see that kindness being reciprocated.”
One of the highlights of the summit happened when Northern High School graduate Kayla Woehlke spoke to the audience about her experiences of being bullied when she was a middle school student in Charles County.
Woehlke, who is currently a Salisbury University student and a social work intern with Calvert County Public Schools, said the bullying she endured began in seventh grade and was fueled by rumors one of her friends started.
The rumor “spread like wildfire among my friends,” which resulted in the multiplication of bullies.
“Being a victim of bullying changes a person,” Woehlke said. “The people who bullied me did it to hurt me. I felt like a prisoner in my own home.”
The incidents occurred on the school bus she rode and within the neighborhood where she and her family lived. Woehlke said she started skipping school and isolating herself from others.
While her family subsequently moved to Calvert County, Woehlke indicated the adverse experience made her “bitter and insecure.” The experience gave her resolve to “stand up” for herself. She conceded she sometimes became hostile when standing her ground.
Woehlke said she later learned that some of the bullies from her past were dealing with “tough stuff” at home and were just as vulnerable as she was. She also credited her parents with being “lifesavers” and also commended her school counselor for helping her deal with the issue.
Woehlke urged the students to stand up for themselves and others they see being bullied.
“You have more power than you know,” she said.
“Social workers took over this summit last year,” Holly Briscoe told The Calvert Recorder.
Briscoe, who is the social worker at Barstow and Calvert elementary schools, said she and her colleagues “tried to make it more interactive and put a positive spin on it.”
Early in the program, videos created by students at several schools were shown to the audience with each segment highlighting “The Force of Kindness” theme.
“I think it’s really fun,” said Olivia Herrin, a student at Northern Middle School. “A lot of kids think it’s not cool to be kind but it is.”
Titus said the students invited to attend the summit were “a cross section of students who can give a true snapshot of what their schools look like.”
“We hope this summit will bring them the power and that they will be change agents,” Morris said.
