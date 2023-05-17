Federal court in Greenbelt

Federal courthouse in Greenbelt.

 U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

On Monday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman handed down a 16-month prison sentence to a 48-year-old Dunkirk man who admitted last year he underreported income to the Internal Revenue Service totaling over $1.3 million on his income tax returns from 2014 to 2019.

Defendant Edward Scott Finn was a patrol division lieutenant with the Prince George’s County Police Department for 25 years. According to federal officials, Finn’s police powers were suspended one month before his April 2021 arrest at his Dunkirk home.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews