On Monday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman handed down a 16-month prison sentence to a 48-year-old Dunkirk man who admitted last year he underreported income to the Internal Revenue Service totaling over $1.3 million on his income tax returns from 2014 to 2019.
Defendant Edward Scott Finn was a patrol division lieutenant with the Prince George’s County Police Department for 25 years. According to federal officials, Finn’s police powers were suspended one month before his April 2021 arrest at his Dunkirk home.
In addition to serving in the police force, the defendant owned and operated Edward Finn Inc., a private company that employed off-duty law enforcement officers and provided security services to apartment complexes and other businesses, primarily in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.
According to a department of justice press release, “Finn deposited checks payable to EFI into personal bank accounts over which Finn had signature authority. Finn also created false business expenses to lower his tax due by writing checks to relatives and friends for purported services performed, and used business funds to purchase a boat, a car and other items for his personal use. This underreported income resulted in a total tax loss to the government of $367,765.”
As part of his guilty plea, Finn admitted that as federal agents announced their presence at his front door April 22, 2021, he initiated the erasure and resetting of his cellphone before opening the door. Authorities subsequently recovered the cellphone.
In addition to the prison sentence, Boardman ordered two years of supervised release for Finn. The defendant also must pay restitution totaling $367,765 to the IRS.
“Despite Finn’s position of trust as an officer of the law, he lied and stole from the government,” stated FBI Special Agent Thomas J. Sobocinski in a justice department press release. Sobocinski declared Finn used his secondary employment “to propel his greed.”