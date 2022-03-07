On Saturday, March 5, a new exhibit — Southern Maryland History: Through Ebony Eyes — opened at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum Visitor Center in St. Leonard. The exhibit is a collaborative effort of graduation students from American Association of University Women, Chesapeake Biological Laboratory, the Calvert Branch of the NAACP, the Calvert County Historic Preservation Commission and the Calvert County Historical Society, and includes state-of-the-art story maps and artifacts. It will be at the museum in Calvert County until the end of June.

