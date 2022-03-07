Lauren Rodriguez, a graduate student at the University of Maryland's Chesapeake Biological Laboratory, displays one of the story maps for the Southern Maryland History:Through Ebony Eyes exhibit at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum in St. Leonard.
Samara Nehemiah, left, and Lauren Rodriguez of the American Association of University Women, Chesapeake Biological Laboratory explain the work that went into creating story maps for the exhibit, Southern Maryland History: Through Ebony Eyes. Four students worked on the maps component of the exhibit. The exhibit will be at the Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum Visitor Center through the end of June.
Michael Kent of the Calvert Chapter of the NAACP and the Calvert County Historic Preservation Commission, greets attendees to the opening reception of the exhibit, Southern Maryland History: Through Ebony Eyes at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
On Saturday, March 5, a new exhibit — Southern Maryland History: Through Ebony Eyes — opened at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum Visitor Center in St. Leonard. The exhibit is a collaborative effort of graduation students from American Association of University Women, Chesapeake Biological Laboratory, the Calvert Branch of the NAACP, the Calvert County Historic Preservation Commission and the Calvert County Historical Society, and includes state-of-the-art story maps and artifacts. It will be at the museum in Calvert County until the end of June.