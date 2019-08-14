EXIT 1 Stop Realty in Dunkirk recently announced the addition of Michael Noland, LaVita Matthews, Elizabeth “Liz” Duncan and Samuel J. Thomas to its team of real estate professionals.
“We’re excited to welcome [our new additions] to EXIT Realty,” EXIT 1 Stop Realty owner and broker Connie Stommel said in a press release. “EXIT is growing and attracting quality business people each and every day.”
According to a press release, EXIT is a proven real estate business model that has paid out more than a third of a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates across the United States and Canada.
EXIT Realty’s Expert Marketing Suite including geolocation Smart Sign technology gives home sellers the edge in a competitive marketplace.
A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund and to-date, $5.5 million has been pledged to charity.
