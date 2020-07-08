Family network provides relief for youth, families during pandemic

As the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are felt throughout the community, the Calvert County Family Network (CCFN) is providing additional resources to ensure the health and well-being of Calvert County’s children and youth. The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services awarded CCFN $29,500 to address issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 public health emergency, including childhood hunger, school readiness, and family safety and financial stability.
“Since the local emergency began, CCFN has worked hard to identify and meet the needs of children and youth in our community,” said Calvert County Community Resources Director Jennifer Moreland, who oversees CCFN. “Helping to meet these needs is essential to the well-being of each child and the community as a whole. We are grateful for the state’s support so we can provide these critical resources during such a challenging time.”
As Calvert County’s Local Management Board, CCFN was eligible to receive $16,640 in new funding and $12,860 in reallocated funding to address needs of children, youth and families related to COVID-19.
These funds have provided direct assistance to local families by providing support and resources, including the following:
• Gift cards for families receiving SNAP and WIC benefits to purchase cleaning supplies and fever reducers;
• Meals for children attending essential personnel child care centers;
• Transportation for families to Calvert County Public Schools meal sites; and
• Early childhood education materials for home instruction.
More than $550,000 in new and existing Children’s Cabinet funding was made available by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services to LMBs across the state. LMBs operate in each Maryland jurisdiction to partner with county leadership, public and private agencies and businesses to build communities where children and families thrive.
Additionally, No Kid Hungry awarded CCFN $10,000 in COVID-19 Emergency Relief funding to support summer meal distribution for children and youth whose families face financial strain related to COVID-19. To find a summer meals site, text the word “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 877-877.
