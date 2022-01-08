Bella Sigmon, left, Ray Boelke, Audrey Sigmon and Christina Sigmon Jones ask the community to help them find Ernie Sigmon, missing since Dec. 29 when his boat was found abandoned in the Chesapeake Bay.
Bella Sigmon holds a candle during a prayer vigil at the Solomons gazebo. Her father, Ernie Sigmon, 44, of Mechanicsville, has been missing since Dec. 29.
The family of a 44-year-old Mechanicsville man whose 25-foot boat was found unmanned in the Chesapeake Bay on Dec. 29 met Jan. 6 in Solomons to convey their hopes to friends and the community.
“We just want to bring him back home,” said Ann Boelke, Ernie Sigmon’s aunt. The gathering of over 20 took place at Solomons boardwalk gazebo during the early afternoon.
Sigmon’s vessel was located by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operations Team off the coast of central portion of the county in the vicinity of Plum Point and Dares Beach.
Police reports indicate the boat was in gear but there was no sign of Sigmon, an experienced boater and fisherman.
In addition to the efforts of Maryland Natural Resources Police, the U.S. Coast Guard and volunteer dive teams, family members and strangers who have emerged to offer help have been searching the waters and combing the shoreline for any sign of Sigmon.
“It’s a huge help; we’re not giving up,” said Bella, Sigmon’s daughter.
In addition to the ground, water and air search for Sigmon, the family has posted flyers throughout the community. The summation notes that authorities reported no blood was found in the boat and Sigmon’s phone was aboard the vessel when it was located.
Sigmon is described a 6-feet tall and weighing 200 pounds.
Another aunt, Christina Sigmon Jones, offered an extemporaneous prayer and then asked the group to join her in reciting the Lord’s Prayer at the Solomons gathering last week.
In addition to lighting small candles, those gathered passed around a large jar filled with Twizzlers, said to be Sigmon’s favorite candy. Jones asked attendees to take a Twizzler and when eating it, think of her nephew.
In offering another prayer, Sigmon’s uncle, Ray Boelke, stated, “Give us answers to our prayers.”
To the attendees, he added, “Thank you for being here. It means a lot.”
The family is requesting anyone who has information that could assist authorities to call the Maryland Department of Natural Resources hotline at 1-800-625-9944.