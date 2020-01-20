A lower price for the Purchase and Retirement Fund and musings about a more leftward tilt at the General Assembly were two of the main topics at the Calvert County Farm Bureau’s legislative dinner.
The annual meeting, which was held at the Elks Lodge on Monday, Jan. 6, included state legislators, county commissioners and others opining on various topics.
Several complained that the commissioners last year reduced the price that the county would pay for a transferable development right, which dropped from $3,750 to $3,037.
The program, which pays farmers for TDRs and is used as a growth-control mechanism, was a hot item at the beef-and-oysters meal.
Longtime farmer Wilson Freeland said that Calvert recently agreeing to partner with Leonardtown-based Research Conservation and Development to obtain Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration (REPI) funds from the Department of Defense in the Calvert Creeks Rural Legacy Area “was a good move.”
However, “PAR is even more important than Rural Legacy [conservation funds] because a lot of properties will never see Rural Legacy,” Freeland said, referring to the fact that not all of the county is covered by the Rural Legacy program.
Referring to the reduction in PAR funds, “It was almost embarrassing how that played out,” Freeland said.
Walter Wells, an Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board member, called the $713-reduction “kind of a slap in the face.” He added, “When you drive the price that low, it’s not being fair.” The APAB had recommended a price of $5,500.
Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) called the reduction “a failure on the board’s part.”
Del. Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark (R) noted that he was able to spearhead passage of a bill (HB 1350) last year that expanded the definition of conservation property for property tax assessment purposes to include land subject to a perpetual conservation easement beginning June 30, 2019.
Clark said the bill passed the House Rules Committee and the full House, but got stuck in a Senate committee.
Clark said he called former Senate President Thomas V. “Mike” Miller Jr. (D), “and he got it out in 20 minutes.”
Clark and Del. Mark Fisher (R) lamented the General Assembly’s increasingly leftward tilt and the loss of a couple of power brokers from Southern Maryland, namely Miller — who has stepped down from leadership due to health issues — and former House Speaker Michael Busch of Annapolis, who died April 7.
“We’re spoiled in Southern Maryland,” Clark said. “We had Louis Goldstein and Mike Miller.” The late Goldstein was a delegate, Senate majority leader, Senate president and longtime state comptroller.
“The Legislature is taking a quick turn to the left,” Clark added. “Good, bad or indifferent, but that’s the way it’s going.”
New House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D) of Baltimore County was a compromise choice to replace Busch. She was elected in part because of 41 Republicans, Clark said. “We were able to influence that battle. We win some battles. We just don’t win the wars too often. Sen. Bill Ferguson (D) of Baltimore City replaced Miller.
Clark spoke derisively of legislation proposed by Del. Vaughn Stewart (D) of Montgomery County that seeks to address a housing crisis on multiple fronts. According to npr.org, Stewart’s “Homes for All” package includes the “Modest Home Choices Act,” which would open transit-adjacent, jobs-rich neighborhoods to small-scale multifamily housing, such as townhomes and clusters of cottages. It also includes the “Social Housing Act,” which would harness millions of state dollars to create an estimated 2,000 units of government-owned, mixed-income housing annually. In addition, the package includes a broad renters’ rights bill that would make it easier for tenants to break leases due to unsafe living conditions, among other provisions. Clark fears that at least one of Vaughn’s bills could override local zoning. For his part, Fisher said the county has too many apartments, adding that “35 to 38 percent of our housing are apartments.” He thinks that percentage should be lower. The fix for too many apartments is paying people not to develop their land, Fisher said. He encouraged the commissioners to “figure out a way to preserve more land."
“A lot of people got very discouraged because they felt like their voices weren’t heard” last year, Commissioner Earl F. "Buddy" Hance said. “You can’t stop.”
He said some commissioners don’t understand the importance of land preservation. “We are very fortunate to have a high standard of living,” he said. “Over 50 percent of Prince Frederick has not even been developed yet.”
Twitter: @CalRecCALEB