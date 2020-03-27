Farm could be added to Calvert Creeks Rural Legacy Area

The Calvert commissioners on March 11 unanimously gave their support to expanding the Calvert Creeks Rural Legacy Area. The county Department of Planning and Zoning and Southern Maryland Resource Conservation & Development recently received a letter of interest from John W. Yoe to have his 163-acre property at 2220 S. Solomons Island Road placed in a Rural Legacy easement. The property currently is not in the Calvert Creeks Rural Legacy Area, though it touches it.
Last December, the commissioners agreed to partner with Leonardtown-based Resource Conservation & Development to administer the Calvert Creeks Rural Legacy Area. A Jan. 20 letter from that organization’s Executive Director Cynthia Greb calls Yoe’s property a “beautiful farm.”
In Yoe’s Nov. 1, 2019, letter of interest to Calvert County Planning and Zoning, he said, “We understand that our interest and this request does not commit us to preserving the land, but would provide my family the option to sell an easement in the event that an agreement can be reached between all parties.”
Yoe said his family met with the American Chestnut Land Trust. “We believe it is likely we would be partnering with ACLT to facilitate preserving our family’s farmland provided that such an agreement can be reached,” he said.
The land is located northeast of Route 2/4 near Port Republic.
Caroline King, RC&D program director, said the organization included Yoe’s property as a potential easement in their $1.8 million grant request that was submitted Feb. 11 to the state Department of Natural Resources.
King said she’s not sure how ACLT would be involved with Yoe’s land, but noted that either could sell RC&D a conservation easement for Yoe’s land should DNR approve its addition to the Calvert Creek Rural Legacy Area.
