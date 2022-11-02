Julie Oberg

Calvert County Economic Development Director Julie Oberg

 CALVERT COUNTY GOVERNMENT PHOTO

Help for Calvert’s established small businesses is on the way in the upcoming new year.

At Tuesday’s county commissioners’ meeting, Julie Oberg, Calvert's economic development director, announced her department is receiving $600,000 from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to distribute as grants to small businesses that apply and meet the criteria.

