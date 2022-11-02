Help for Calvert’s established small businesses is on the way in the upcoming new year.
At Tuesday’s county commissioners’ meeting, Julie Oberg, Calvert's economic development director, announced her department is receiving $600,000 from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to distribute as grants to small businesses that apply and meet the criteria.
Oberg said a “small business” is defined as an entity with two to 100 employees.
“They need to be in operation for two years” or longer, she explained.
A memo to the commissioners from Kieko Nash, the county’s federal grants coordinator, stated, “Calvert County Small Business Assistance Grant Fund is focused on the growth of our current small business community. Applicants will be able to request up to the maximum grant amount of $50,000. Allowable uses will include by are not limited to purchase of expanding and/or new inventory offerings, workforce training and development, capital improvement projects, hiring new employees, website development and/or improvements, business expansion costs and other costs associated with investing in the growth of the business.”
Oberg said Jan. 4 through 31 next year will be the timeline for submitting applications to county government.
“We are giving people time to get their paperwork in order,” said Oberg. “We’re looking forward to getting this money out to our business community.”
“There is no reason in this county not to vote,” declared Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R), in reminding citizens about an Election Day service the public transportation division will be providing.
“On Election Day [Tuesday, Nov. 8], we will be providing free bus transportation. You can call and arrange to have a bus pick you up and take you to an election site,” he said.
The number to call for that free Election Day ride is 410-535-1600, ext. 2360.