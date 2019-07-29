U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is seeking the approval of its commissioners to reduce the frequency and area of inspections at nuclear power plants nationwide.
The proposed recommendations resulted from NRC’s Transformation Initiative, stakeholder correspondence and feedback from reactor oversight meetings, and are said to enhance the reactor oversight process that has been in place for 19 years.
Currently there is a required summer readiness inspection sample under the agency’s “adverse weather protection” procedure for inspectors to verify that the licensee’s procedures and associated plant features operation of both offsite alternating current power systems and the onsite alternate AC power systems appropriately address measures to monitor and maintain continued availability and reliability.
“The staff determined that this required sample is no longer warranted,” NRC Executive Director of Operations Margaret Doane wrote in a June 28 memo to the NRC’s five commissioners.
NRC staff recommendations include two changes in the assessment area.
The first is the removal of Greater Than Green inspection findings. The term means NRC staff has classified the finding as having at least low to moderate significance.
The second is to revise the treatment of Greater Than Green performance indicators so that they remain action matrix inputs until the appropriate supplemental inspection is successfully completed.
Staff also recommended revisions to sample sizes and resource estimates for several baseline inspection procedures, as well as recommended revising the frequency of the problem identification and resolution inspection from biennial to a triennial inspection.
In the area of emergency preparedness, the staff is recommending a revision to emergency preparedness significance determination such that only those planning standard functions that have impact on public health and safety would have performance deficiencies assessed to have good to go safety significance.
“The proposal by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to reduce safety inspections at nuclear power plants throughout the nation, including at Calvert Cliffs, is concerning. Attempts to rollback critical safety oversight are alarming. The public ought to have a chance to weigh in on these proposed changes, which could impact the safety of communities in Maryland and across the country,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said to The Calvert Recorder in an emailed statement.
According to NRC documents, staff established a multidisciplinary and cross-organizational team to assess the recommendations from the NRC’s Transformation Team and the Nuclear Energy Institute.
NEI is the policy organization of the nuclear technologies industries.
NRC has oversight for 99 nuclear reactors nationwide and keeps close tabs on them all, including the Exelon Generation-owned Calvert Cliffs nuclear power plant in Lusby.
According to NRC spokesman Neil Sheehan, Calvert Cliffs nuclear power plant underwent roughly 4,500 hours of NRC inspection activities in 2018.
He said the reviews were separate from any licensing actions performed at NRC headquarters.
There are nearly 30 inspections scheduled for Calvert Cliffs from January of this year through the end of December 2020.
“They encompass such areas as radiological safety, security, cybersecurity and fire protection. And of course, our two resident inspectors assigned there on a full-time basis will continue to keep a close watch on the safety of plant operations,” Sheehan said.
Plant communications manager Janna Jackson deferred to NEI on the topic of possible implications to the local plant, plant operations and personnel of reduced inspections, but did confirm that the inspections “cover a full spectrum of plant operations and evaluation.”
“We look forward to the Commission’s decision, and applaud the NRC staff effort to systematically evaluate the decades-old ROP to ensure that it reflects a more robust understanding of the current performance of the U.S. nuclear fleet. The health and safety of our workers and the public always have been and always will be paramount. Our outstanding performance as an industry is due an exceptional culture of safety at the nation’s nuclear power stations and a strong, independent regulator,” NEI CEO and President said to the Recorder in an email.
NEI said the “evolution is essential; the NRC must systematically evaluate decades-old rules and procedures to ensure they reflect a more robust understanding of the current performance of the U.S. nuclear fleet,” according to an NEI factsheet.
“NEI supports many of the recommendations put forth in the staff’s Reactor Oversight Process Proposal.”
NEI said refocusing inspection efforts is needed because over the last two decades, both the inspectors and plant personnel have become more experienced.
NEI purports that nuclear plants are generally more reliable and that new safety features have been added, requiring updated inspection procedures.
The regulatory agency is headed by five commissioners appointed by the President of the United States and confirmed by the U.S. Senate for five-year terms.
Currently, one commissioner’s seat is vacant. The President also designates the commission’s chairman.
Kristine Svinicki, who was appointed a commissioner in 2008, was designated chairman of the NRC by President Donald Trump (R) in January 2017.
Commissioner Jeff Baran was sworn in October 2014. Baran’s current term ends in June 2023.
Commissioners David Wright and Annie Caputo were sworn in in May of last year, and are serving the remainder of their five-year terms, which end in June 2020 and June 2021, respectively.
“Baseline inspections are at the heart of what NRC does to ensure that nuclear power plants operate safely. I do not support cutting essential safety inspections to reduce costs,” Baran said in a statement to the Recorder. “Nuclear power plants operate more safely with NRC performing rigorous independent oversight.”
“The commission will consider the proposal on its own timeline, and it’s not possible to speak for the commission on how or when it will decide on the proposal. The commission is currently following existing processes in responding directly to the House of Representatives regarding the proposal,” NRC Public Affairs Officer Scott Burnell wrote in an email to the Recorder.
In Calvert, Commissioners’ President Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R) said in a statement to the Recorder that the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners supports improvements to the proposed NRC changes.
Hutchins said according to the NRC report, changes are needed to modernize the regulatory framework, create more efficient operations, and to apply innovation in its processes based on accumulated operating experience at the U.S. nuclear plants.
“We are very supportive of the fact that resident inspectors on site will retain unlimited access to all plants and their operations, which has worked extremely well in the past. This unlimited access provides the NRC insight into plant safety and operations,” Hutchins said.
The board president said the on-site inspectors supplement inspectors at the regional and head office.
“Locally, we appreciate and support the stellar safety and environmental record at Calvert Cliffs nuclear power plant,” Hutchins concluded.
