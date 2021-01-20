Several groups are collaborating to raise awareness about an issue some rural Marylanders might think is not a local problem. Human trafficking’s statistics globally are significant, however, and various research groups estimate there are 40 million people enslaved throughout the world.
“Despite what we don’t want to admit, human trafficking is a problem in the U.S.,” interim Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey (R) said, adding that Maryland had 187 cases reported in 2020.
January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month in the U.S. Locally, the Calvert County Commission for Women and Unstoppable You Ministries of Lusby are partnering with the state’s attorney’s office, the Calvert sheriff’s office and county parks and recreation with participation in a unique art project.
According to a release from the commission for women, the seven-year-old Red Sand Project was started by Molly Gochman, a New York City-based artist.
“Participants will pour red sand into sidewalk cracks to represent human trafficking victims who have fallen through the cracks of society,” the release stated.
On Saturday, Jan. 16, the commission and Unstoppable Ministries representatives at Hallowing Point Park in Prince Frederick conducted the first of four Red Sand Project Human Trafficking Awareness events. Subsequent awareness events were scheduled for the Calvert County Courthouse in Prince Frederick (Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m.), Dunkirk District Park (Jan. 23 at 9:30 a.m.) and Solomons Town Center Park (Jan. 30 at 9:30 a.m.).
“It’s been done all over the U.S.,” said Jennifer Foxworthy, founder and CEO of Unstoppable You Ministries. "I wanted to do something in Southern Maryland. We have helped individuals in Southern Maryland.”
“It’s a billion dollar industry,” Kathryn Marsh, an attorney who is currently the women's commission treasurer, said of human trafficking. Potential victims “are those we may know in our neighborhoods.”
Marsh, who is the assistant chief of the special victim’s unit for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, told the gathering there has been a huge increase in labor trafficking in Maryland, and some of the young victims “are being trafficked out of their home.” For minors who are snared in the human trafficking web, 76% of the encounters “start online,” said Marsh.
Ariane Odom, the commission's vice president, told those participating in the filling of walkway cracks that the red sand that was being used was “environmentally safe. People will see the red from the sand,” which hopefully will serve as a reminder about the vulnerable victims of human trafficking.
“It’s an artistic expression,” Odom said.
The group of commission and ministry members was joined by Harvey and Cpl. William Rector of the Calvert sheriff’s office. It took participants less than 10 minutes to spread the sand, some creating patterns.
Harvey told attendees that his office is “uniquely equipped to handling" human trafficking. The state’s attorney said assistant state’s attorney Rebecca Cordero specializes in prosecuting sex offense and child abuse cases. Prior to joining Calvert’s state’s attorney’s office, Cordero worked with special victims units in Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.
“It was very moving,” Corrita Myers told Southern Maryland News following the awareness event. She added that the sand ceremony commemorating human trafficking victims is “relevant for today. This shows a combined effort.”
Myers said she “liked the sand” that was used. “It’s very visual.”
For more information on the commission for women, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/672/Commission-for-Women.
For more information on Unstoppable You Ministries, go to www.UnstoppableYouMinistries.org.