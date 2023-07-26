Calvert County Public Schools’ state-mandated “reopening plan,” a product of the COVID-19 pandemic, appears headed for sunset.
During the Calvert school board’s July business meeting, Susan Johnson, the system’s chief academic officer, announced an update to the plan is available for public review.
“This will be the last submission we have to make to the state,” said Johnson. “It’s due in August. We’re excited about that.”
The plan has been required through 2024 in order for Calvert’s public schools to qualify for elementary and secondary relief funds through the Maryland State Department of Education.
Johnson said the updated plan drafted by the school system’s department heads has “no major changes.”
The biggest change to the document is in relation to guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with the Calvert County Health Department.
“COVID is being treated just like an other communicable disease,” Johnson said. “When a child or staff member tests positive, it is recommended that they stay home until symptoms have improved and they have no fever for 24 hours without medication.”
Johnson said going forward anyone who had a communicable disease is “recommended” to wear a mask upon his or her return to school and a previously required quarantine is no long necessary.
Additionally, Johnson said the school system’s virtual academy “has been deleted.”
The school board members offered no comment regarding the announcement.
Toward the end of the July school board meeting, Superintendent Andraé Townsel requested the panel approve 2% pay increases for Johnson and Tony Navarro, the school system’s chief operating officer. Johnson and Navarro would both be paid an annual salary of $175,848 effective fiscal 2024.
“We had the privilege of giving everyone in Calvert County Public Schools a raise,” Townsel said while noting teachers, support staff and administrators got pay boosts.
He added Johnson and Navarro both do “an amazing job.”
Townsel also pointed out both, who comprise his cabinet, have not had salary raises since fiscal 2022.