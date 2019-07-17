The Women to Women committee of the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating its 10th year of empowering women business owners with a flurry of activities this summer.
Started by co-chairs Victoria Ronan and Jaime West, the committee has become a resource for women looking to excel entrepreneurs or in management level positions.
“The goal is really to get women networking under the same roof who have the same vision of supporting each others businesses and supporting each other on their journey,” Ronan said.
Ronan said that journey is sometimes just trying to find what is one’s “calling in life” and that W2W can help by making business introductions.
Ronan is a certified makeup artist doing tons of weddings and photo shoots.
She also teaches the craft at the College of Southern Maryland. She started her business eight years and has a home studio, but she also works on locations.
“So, it’s the best of both worlds,” Ronan said.
“It’s been an exciting opportunity to see this group grow because it is women driven. It has been an awesome experience educating and networking,” West said of the committee’s 10-year anniversary.
West has been a financial planner for 17 years and works for an independent brokerage firm through Cetera Investors.
Over the past decade, she said she has personally observed numerous women businesses flourishing in the area and is delighted the committee has contributed to the success of some.
The group relies on word of mouth to recruit participants to join the committee or participate in its activities. However, Ronan has some requirements.
“I don’t like catty or bitchy women. I really tried to represent that in the group,” Ronan said. “When someone walks in, I want them to feel welcomed. I don’t want it to feel cliquey.”
Ideally, she wants to foster an environment that encourages the membership to lean on one another.
“A support my business — I support your business kind of thing,” Ronan explained.
The group holds monthly breakfast and lunch meetings that average 40 attendees. Ronan said the topic has to resonate with the women.
In order to do so, they try to offer a wide range of speakers to discuss issues to include taxing, marketing and leveraging social media.
Ronan said participants come from a wide array of businesses to include doctors, lawyers, Mary Kay representatives, service industry, mid-level managers and executives. Many are Calvert based, but some participants are from neighboring counties (Charles, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s and Anne Arundel), and desire to do business in Calvert.
“Some are not there necessarily even to network their businesses. They are there for the companionship, the relationships that they’ve gotten throughout the years,” Ronan said, but admits some come with a specific goal in mind to meet a decision maker for a particular business.
For those who cannot get away during the busy work day, W2W hosts socials in the evening. Their next social, An Evening on the Half Shell, a sunset cruise from Solomons Island, is Friday, July 19th 6pm.
While the group and its events are geared to women, men are allowed to attend one event annually, held in July.
“The men thought it was a secret club. ‘What is it you women are doing in there, and why can’t we come?’” Ronan said, mimicking one of the men’s concerns.
So they open their doors during their W2W Exposed meeting so men can see the group is not a “man-bashing” club, but instead women sharing tips, resources and referrals to make each others businesses stronger.
This year, men will be allowed to attend a coffee meeting, the W2W Express-O at The Shoppe for Hospice in Prince Frederick on Friday, July 26 from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
On Aug. 14, the group will hold its largest meeting of the year — its fifth annual Women to Women Regional Summit.
Billed as a “dynamic event” with networking, engaging speakers, exhibits, and door prizes, the event also offers sponsorship opportunities as well as the ability to promote individual businesses to attendees.
This year the keynote speaker is Naly Rice, a marketing tech entrepreneur and writer. She will be speaking about “The Woman’s Journey for Success” and share her journey from employee to entrepreneurship, managing work/life balance and will provide tips for professional business women.
Career coach Eleanor Nelson will talk about “Planning for Your Successes” in a career planning workshop and realtor Wynn Briscoe will discuss “Valuing YOUR Values” and will provide insights to the value of your time, money, professional and personal relationships and how they all align with one’s business.
New this year is a women’s health component.
“As women business professionals, we wear many hats: wife, mother ... We put everybody else first and neglect ourselves,” said summit chair Kathy Maney, who is chairing the event for the second time. “We take everyone to the doctor’s [office] but do not make time for us until it’s too late.”
Maney, who is a second vice president on the Calvert chamber and owner of Talon Benefits Solutions in Huntingtown, said the new feature will focus on the importance of skin care, exercise and more.
Sherry Pearson of Choice One urgent care center will talk overall women’s health in a cleverly name segment “Why did she save the world before she saved herself,” according to Maney.
Certified fitness trainer Bob Poston of Poston Fitness for Life in Dunkirk, will talk exercise and will debunk the myth of women using weights.
Maney said by also talking about the importance of preventive health, “hopefully, we get ahead the game.”
To register for the upcoming W2W events visit www.calvertchamber.org.
